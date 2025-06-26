'Wolfie' in 'Champion of Champions' event and the latest local rugby union, tennis and golf news

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo David Lowndes.

Deeping-based darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams will face Northern Irishman Neil Duff in the first round of the World Seniors Champion of Champions event in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Adams (69), a three-time world champion, is one of the rank outsiders in a 12-man invitational event.

RUGBY UNION

Thorney Rugby Club won promotion to the Counties 2 Eastern Counties Division last season. They will face Cantabrigian, Diss, Fakenham, Lakenham Union, Mersea Island, Sudbury, Thurston, Wisbech and Woodbridge & Wymondham in league action in 2025-26.

The club are also running a second team in Eastern Counties Division Two West. They will tackle Ely/March Barbarians, Cambridge Exiles, Cantabrigians 3s, Haverhill, St,Ives 3s and Wisbech 2s

Pre-season has already begun at the Ron Jacobs Playing Fields in Thorney and new members have already been attracted.. Training is Tuesday & Thursday nights from 7pm.

TENNIS

City of Peterborough remain on course to claim a third Hunts & Peterborough League Don Brace Cup in a row. The city side side won their quarter-final tie at St Neots on games won after a 4-4 draw in sets. James Lewis was the City star winning all four sets he was involved in, two in mixed doubles with Fiona Frost and two in men’s doubles with Tom Blackburn.

Last season’s runners-up Longthorpe were crushed 8-0 in their quarter final at Mixed Division One champions Deeping.

GOLF

All 4 Captains at Elton Furze (Trish Whittamore, Paul Bird, Colin Bayliss, and Jonathan Hutchins) played 72 holes of golf in one day and raised a ‘fantastic’ amount of money for their chosen charities Teenage Cancer Trust and Alzheimer’s Research UK. They completed the day in 14.5 hours after starting at 4.40am with the help of an army of caddies, ball spotters and general helpers.

Sue Pawson and Jacqueline Butler have qualified for a place in the NGL Charity Strokeplay Finals at Whittlebury Park, Towcester, in October after winning qualifying events at Elton Furze.

The latest results from around the clubs…

ELTON FURZE

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Tom Pogson, 2 Matt Deegan, 3 Ashley Fisher.

Ladies

June Medal: 1 Jaqueline Butler, 2 Suzanne Jones, 3 Sue Pawson.

NGL Charity Strokeplay: 1st Silver Division (Hcp 20.4 and below): Sue Pawson. 1st Bronze Division (Hcp 20.4 and above) Jaqueline Butler

Seniors

Waltz 123 Mixed Betterball Stableford Competition: 1 R. Watts/R. Cheng/K. Pike, 2 P. Hingston/M. Blamire/A. Anderson, 3 D. Crossland/J. Leigh/R. Hall.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Kate Martin, 2 Jaqueline Butler, 3 Jane Ross.

MILTON

Ladies

Medal: Division One: 1 Lesley Fredericks nett 72, 2 Heather Simpson 73. Division Two: 1 Val Jacobs - nett 66. 2 Suzanne Howard 70.

NENE PARK

Men

Mini Golf Summer League rd 2 OM: Division One: 1 Gary Witney 37pts, 2 John Devine 35, 3 Mark Turnbull 34. Division Two: 1 Nicholas Charles 36pts, 2 Aaron Baker 35, 3 Anthony Card 33.

9 Hole evening league Rd 2: 1 Daniel Dixon 44/33, 2 Anant Maher40/34, 3 Jason Home 40/35.

Ladies

Kerridge Cup OM: Division One: 1 Caroline Hall 78/66, 2 Maggie Crisp 86/70, 3 Rosie Stafford 88/71. Division Two: 1 Heather Oestel 89/63, 2 Terri Choi 95/69, 3 Jae Lester 94/70.

Seniors

Midweek Stableford TW: Division One Philip Norman 41pts, 2 John Wood 40, 3 Barry Tyler 39. Division Two: 1 Colin Webber 42pts, 2 Stuart Robinson 40, 3 Alan Brown 37.

Mixed

Greensomes League: 1 Gary Meisel/Rosie Stafford 42pts, 2 Lynda Barrett/Alistair Barrett 40, 3 Heather Oestel/Scott Oestel 40.