What happened when 'Tiger' was back on his old Milton Golf Club stomping ground

Robin 'Tiger' Williams (far right) with the winning team from his golf day at Milton.

​Tour professional Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams returned to his old stomping ground to host a special golf day for Milton members.

​Williams, who has enjoyed four wins on various tours around the world, honed his skills as a Milton Golf Club member after arriving in the UK from South Africa at the age of eight.

And Williams was back for his own ‘Robin Williams Golf Day’ which attracted 160 members from all sections of the club as well as visitors with a connection to the 22 year-old.

European Tour professional Robert Rock was also on site to deliver a three-hour session on chipping.

Williams took on all-comers in a ‘beat the pro’ challenge and conducted a juniors coaching session.

There was a competitive element to the day as 40 teams of four battled for prizes.

The winners were ‘Far From Perfect' (Colin Pogson, Tom Pogson, Imran Vohra, Mark Stevenson) who amassed 92 points to pip ‘Posh, Canaries, Hammers, United (Dominic Ralfs, Steve Nicholls, Richie Barrett, Rob Fredericks) by five points.

Ross Wilson and Jodi Peggs won longest drive competitions, while nearest the pin prizes were won by Sanjay Rajani, Phil Clark, Rob Patterson and Wiliams himself.

Local club results...

NENE PARK

Men

PC Image Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Simon Every 38pts, 2 Colum Burke 37, 3 John Devine 37. Division Two: 1 Peter Bick 39pts, 2 James McEwan 38, 3 Richard Elliot 37.

Ladies

Memorial Trophy (28-54 handicap, 8 holes) OM: 1 Roz Fridholm 16pts, 2 Linda Macdonald 15, 3 Jenny Walters 15.

May Stableford OM: 1 Stacey Bell 41pts, 2 Carol Alban 37, 3 Maggie Crisp 37.

Seniors

Suzanne Dickens Trophy: Division One: 1 Gary Scotcher 42pts, 2 Andy Mason 38, 3 Charlie Cox 36. Division Two: 1 John Young 36pts, 2 Nigel Richards 33, 3 Barry Gilson 32.

Mixed

Marwill Salvers Foursomes: 1 Janice Robertson/Doug Robertson 37pts, 2 2nd James Gillespie/Liz Norfolk 36, 3 Rob Yarnall/Joyce Critchley 35.

ELTON FURZE

Men

May Medal: Division One: 1 Michael Barnes, 2 Lewis Richardson, 3 Ashley Fisher. Division Two: 1 Adrian Brenton, 2 Tony Morley, 3 Steve Morgan. Division Three: 1 Riley Jackson, 2 Tony Kane, 3 Roy Baxendell.

Ladies

Match: Elton beat Peterborough Milton 4-0: Heather Bayliss/Sue Dibble beat Lesley Fredericks/Vivien Clark 4&3; Oggie Wentworth/Bonita Nightingale beat Karen Trevor/Diane Ahearne 6&5; Trish Whittamore/Jane Ross beat Elain Mankelow/Myra Landsburgh 4&3; Pauline Hurley/Barbara Stone beat Jen Edwards/Janet Goodall 3&2.

Mixed

