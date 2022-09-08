Thalia found the going tough in Finnish tour event and fantastic fundraising at the Daniel Markillie Memorial Day

Men's winner Neil Shaylor flanked by Kim and Nick Markillei at the Daniel Markillie Memorial Day at Gedney Hill Golf Club.

She plugged away though to finish joint 58th to pick up 750 Euros in prize money.

Martin finished on 12 over par in the three-round event with scores of 78, 74 and 76.

The local girl now turns her attention to the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open from Thursday.

The annual Daniel Markillie Memorial Day fundraiser at Gedney Hill Golf raised a superb amount of £4,860 which will be split between three charities with £1,500 going to East Anglian Air Ambulance; £1,500 to Prostate Cancer UK and £1,860 to Dementia UK.

Local club results:

GEDNEY HILL

Daniel Markillie Memorial Day

Men: 1 Neil Shayler 47pts, 2 Simon Bates 45, 3 Robin Exley 45. Ladies: 1 Kim Markillie 43pts, 2 Jackie Warlow 40, 3 Maz Sayer 38.

MILTON

Adult/Junior Foursomes: 1. Charles Gunn/Gabriella Grant 46pts, 2 Steve Townsend/Isaac Hedger 43, 3 Derek Mankelow/Finley Grant 43.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Match lost to Rushden 3-1: Karin Henderson/Lois King L 2 down, Anne Milsom/Sue Saunders L 5&4, Mel Steel/Margaret Seed W 2&1, Maureen Taylor/Marilyn Smith v L 3&2. Match drew 2-2 with Kettering: Karin Henderson/Margaret Seed W 3&2, Oggie Wentworth/Maureen Taylor L 1 down, Heather Bayliss/Mel Steel W 5&4, Barbara Stone/Jackie Butler L 2&1

Seniors: White Tee Stableford: Div 1: 1 David Smith, 2 Paul Milsom, 3 David Pope. Div 2: 1 Richard Cheng, 2 Gary Hodson, 3 Philip Nuttall. Div 3: 1 David Whitney, 2 Chris Caffyn, 3 Paul Foster.

Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Lee Blewett, 2 Jack Roe, 3 Kieran Pauley.

NENE PARK

Seniors: Captain’s Day: Div 1: 1 Alex Facey 41pts, 2 Jeff Core 40, 3 Kevin Daff 40 pts. Div 2: 1 Gordon Thompson 40pts, 2 David Summers 40, 3 Reider Grundstrom 39.

Mixed: TW Golf Academy Lg: 1 Jean Gardiner 39pts, 2 Karen Ivens 35, 3 Mariusz Tekiel 34.