Quad aces on the local golf courses as club champions at Nene Park and Elton Furze are crowned

from the left, Nene Park's Tae Gooding (lady captain), Brian Robinson (seniors captain), Carson Steptoe, Ann Hawkins, Gary Geddis, Alan Young and Craig Shelton.

​Shelton compiled a 36-hole total of 143 to win the event from runner-up

Chris Hewitt (148) and third-place finisher Allan Young (151).

Gary Geddis won the nett competition with a score of 136, two shots clear of Minaz Kassam and John Devine. Kassam was awarded second place on countback.

John Deakin celebrates his hole in one at Milton.

The Nene Park seniors and ladies club championships were also played last weekend and both featured a hole in one.

George Burnside aced the first hole in the senior event, while Ye Li enjoyed her moment of glory at the 14th in the ladies event.

Burnside finished third in the ‘69 years old and under’ part of the seniors championship with a score of 137.

James Dougall was the winner with 131 and second was Brian Scully with 133. Burnside pipped Alan Rolf for third on countback.

In the ‘70 and over’ competition Carson Steptoe won with a respectable 138, one better than runner-up Dennis Stimson and third-placed finisher Jeffrey Core.

The Ladies Championship was divided into gross and nett competitions and the winners were Ann Hawkins and Jane Meredith respetively.

Hawkins finished on 170, three shots clear of second-placed Cath Hunt with Ann Curwen a further six shots back in third.

Meredith posted a nett score of 136 to win by a shot from Karen Ivens with Julie Tee third with a score of 140.

​Jack Roe has won the Elton Furze Club Championship title.

​Imran Vohra won the nett title.

The ladies Elton Furze title was won by Georgina Matthews with Sue Pawson returning the best nett score.

And Leo Brown is the new junior club champion with Daniel Hughes winning the nett title.

Trish Houghton aced the fifth hole during a ladies medal competition at Elton Furze which she went on to win.

Milton member John Deakin bagged a hole in one at the 11th at his home course.