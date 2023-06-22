Hans Andersen in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andersen has scored only five points in his last three away matches despite dropping into a reserve position, writes Holeshot Media.

He now needs to fire at Ipswich tonight (Thursday) as Panthers seek to take advantage of the arrival of a new star in Vadim Tarasenko.

Panthers team manager Rob Lyon admitted: “Hans should be a real weapon at reserve and, on his night, he can be a match-winner, but it hasn’t been going right for him over the last couple of weeks.

“In our last away win in April last year he was unbeaten by an Ipswich rider in his first four rides and only missed out in the last heat when we had already won the match. That’s the sort of performance we would all love to see again.

“Everyone has been given a lift by Vadim’s arrival. We were all a little shocked at how good he was in his first meeting in this country.

“I also don’t think any of us realised how good his English is and that’s going to help him settle down over here.

“As he knows himself, Ipswich will be a new challenge because the track is so different to those in Poland, Russia and the rest of Europe.”

Panthers will track Sam Hagan as theor 'Rising Star’ at Ipswich in place of injury victim Jordan Jenkins.

The Panthers finally return to the East of England Arena on Monday (June 26, 7.30pm) after a month long gap since they lost to Leicester at the end of May.

And they will be desperate to pick up a second win of the campaign as they then have three away matches in a row at Sheffield, Leicester and King’s Lynn, with the next home league match against Sheffield on July 13.

Before then long-serving Dane Ulrich Østergaard will take centre stage with a ‘Farewell’ meeting on Sunday, July 2 (4pm) following his winter retirement.