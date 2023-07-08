News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Open qualification agony for Milton Golf Club man

​Peterborough Milton's Robin 'Tiger' Williams has agonisingly missed out on qualification for the 151st Open Championship.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read

​Competing in final qualifying at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, Williams knew he needed to finish in the top four of the 63-strong field to book his place in the Open which will be held at Royal Liverpool from July 20.

The Milton golfer played well and was in contention throughout, but his final score of one under par following rounds of 72 and 71 wasn't good enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the end he finished tied 12th, just missing out on qualification by two shots.

Robin Williams.Robin Williams.
Robin Williams.
Most Popular

Graeme Robertson and Connor McKinney both qualified on three under, with Marco Penge (five under) and winner Michael Stewart (seven under) well clear at the top.

Williams was one of five players to card one-under-par, with six others finishing one shot better off.

Related topics:Michael StewartScotland