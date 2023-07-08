​Competing in final qualifying at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, Williams knew he needed to finish in the top four of the 63-strong field to book his place in the Open which will be held at Royal Liverpool from July 20.

The Milton golfer played well and was in contention throughout, but his final score of one under par following rounds of 72 and 71 wasn't good enough.

In the end he finished tied 12th, just missing out on qualification by two shots.

Robin Williams.

Graeme Robertson and Connor McKinney both qualified on three under, with Marco Penge (five under) and winner Michael Stewart (seven under) well clear at the top.