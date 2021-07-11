Milton’s Tiger turns professional and stunning success for 13 year-old Ellie Mae

Robin 'Tiger' Williams.

The 19 year-old made the announcement on his social media account and will now transfer a superb amateur career to the professional ranks.

Williams, who was named after golf’s greatest talent Tiger Woods has played in the Junior Ryder Cup and in 2019 won an event on the competitive Middle East North Africa tour (MENA) in Jordan by a record eight shots.

Williams said: “I’m excited to announce I have officially turned professional.

Ellie Mae Horsted.

“I just want to thank family, friends and my team for their continuous support over the years and to the people who have helped me get to this point. I’m really excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Wiliams didn’t waste any time after turning pro. He played in the Czech Open on the Challenger Tour - one level below the full European Tour - but missed the cut after finishing two rounds on three over par.

But in the second round he made six birdies and was five under par with three holes to play before bogeying all three.

Williams also tried to qualify for this month’s Open at Sandwich by playing in qualifying at St Anne’s in Lancashire, but despite a top-10 finish on seven under par after rounds of 67 and 68 he missed out.

** Milton member Ellie Mae Horstead has qualified for a Women’s National Final at the age of 13.

It’s the latest proof of the club’s excellent standard of young golfers. Milton won the Junior Home International Championships last month.

Ellie Mae will compete in the England Golf Womens Medal Final at Woodhall Spa on August 10.

The Bourne Academy student enjoyed a stunning success in one of six regional finals beating a field of 61 at Northampton Golf Club to qualify for the final.

The final will consist of 18 holes with the highest stableford score taking the honours.