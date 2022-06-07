Maliha Mirza with her prize from the Northants County Championships

A second round 65 proved decisive in a very strong field which included clubmate Ellie Horsted who had won the Lincs Girls gross title the day before.

Last year Milton youngsters swept the board at the County Championships, but on this occasion the host club provided all the team winners.

In the under 18 boys gross prize, Milton's Charlie Pearce (76 + 72) was runner-up to champion Joe Hyde from Kettering who finished 4 shots clear after rounds of 71 & 73.

Last year's champion, Milton's junior captain Euan Herson, came 4th and clubmate Jacob Williams was 5th in the gross standings.

Horsted represented Woodhall Spa Golf Club in the Lincs County competition and won in challenging conditions at Boston Golf Club by the three shots after two rounds of 84 (22 over par).

Milton’s Ladies European Tour golf professional Thalia Martin finished tied 63rd in the Italian Open last weekend.

In the three-round event Martin shot scores of 76,73 and 77 to finish 10 over par. She picked up 630 Euros in prize money.

The event was won by Swiss golfer Morgane Metraux who finished 10 under par to claim the first prize of 30,000 Euros.

Martin is a reserve for the next event on the tour the Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Sweded.

Local club results

MILTON

Ladies: Long Handicap Cup: 1st Christine Laxton 33pts, 2 Ella Reed 31, 3 Vivien Clark 30.

NENE PARK

Seniors: OM June Medal: Div 1: 1 David Hiles nett 61, 2 Paul Wright 63, 3 Bob Norris 63; Div 2: 1 Kelvin Hodson nett 61, 2 Neil Dodd 61, 3 Steve Lawrence 64.

Jubilee Waltz: 1 Philip Baines, Thomas Whittle & Ray Tempest 87pts, 2 Adrian Ennett, Dudley van Kerro & David Green 86; 3 Paul Lucas, Kevin Daff & Alan Brown 85.

Men: Midweek Stableford: 1 Steve Bamforth 36pts, 2 Craig Shelton 35, 3 Allan Young 35.

AFH Wealth Management & OoM Rd 6: Div 1: 1 Gary Meisel nett 68, 2 Mark Turnbull 71, 3 Chris Hewitt 72. Div 2: 1 Paul Gausden 71, 2 Paul Cliff 71, 3 Yim Kong 72.

Mixed: TW Golf Academy Lge: 1 Paul Smith 42pts, 2 Katherine Mann 41, 3 Karen Ivens 38.

Ladies: Kerridge Cup: Div 1: 1 Marwyn Watson nett 66, 2 Caroline Hall 66, 3 Anne Curwen 70. Div 2: 1 Helen Biggs nett 69, 2 Michelle Gourdie 75, 3 Karen Ivens 77

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Dots jubilee (over 60s): 1 Anne Milsom, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Janet Elliott.

Match: Beat St Neots 2.5-1.5. Karin Henderson/Elaine Fares won 4 & 3; Anita Cordery/Janet Leitch halved; Trish Whittamore/Margaret Seed lost 2&1

Jackie Butler/Suze Jones won 5 & 3.