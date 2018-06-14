Milton juniors so close to more Northants county success

Have your say

Talented Peterborough Milton twosome Emily Horsted and Shivani Karthikeyan came close to collecting more county silverware at the weekend.

A week after picking up best net prizes in the Northants County Junior Championship, they were firing for more glory in the Northants Golf Limited (NGL) Roses Spring Cup at Collingtree Park.

Wally Rushton (85) received his prize from Milton seniors captain Steve Moule (left).

And they almost pulled it off.

Horsted, who parred the closing hole, and Karthikeyan both returned scores of 39 points and that placed them second and third respectively - just a point behind Chelsey Sharp of Kettering, who carded nine net birdies on her way to a tournament-winning 40 points

Tom Burgh was another Milton member to go close in an NGL event. He just missed out on taking the top amateur prize in the 36-hole NGL Open at Wellingborough.

Burgh, who led after the first round with a three-under-par 69, finished on 146 after a second round 77.

That was the same as Northants County’s Charlie Salter, the reigning Northants county champion, and he was adjudged the winner on countback.

Kettering pro Michael Campbell showed his class to win the event with a five-under-par total of 139.

n The annual Daniel Markillie Memorial Day competition at Gedney Hill attracted 121 golfers with some travelling from as far as Germany and Scotland.

An outstanding amount of £3,750 was raised of which £3,050. will be donated to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, and £350 each to East Anglian Air Ambulance and the NSPCC. The winners were Lewis Field (men) and Lynn Exley (ladies) with 47 and 40 points respectively.

n Peterborough Milton’s Over 60s Open attracted a record 124 entries. Top spot with an excellent 47 points went to Elton Furze duo Dave Wingrove and Phil Underwood.

n The winner of the Martin Bains Qualifier for senior members at Milton was Wally Rushton, who was celebrating his 85th birthday on the day.

The retired RAF squadron leader - a Milton member for over 30 years - finished with 40 points.

Golf results

GEDNEY HILL

Mixed

Daniel Markillie Memorial Day: Men’s competition - 1 Lewis Field 47pts; 2 Graham Pollard 43pts; 3 Colin Gildon 41pts. Ladies competition - 1 Lynn Exley 40pts; 2 Christine Lord 37pts; 3 Chris Bennett 36pts.

Seniors

John Parsons Shield: 1 Rob Warlow 41pts; 2 Keith Partridge 37pts; 3 John George 36pts.

June Medal: Division One - 1 David Lord net 64 ; 2 Rob Newns net 69. Division Two - 1 Mo Parling net 66; 2 Carl Claxton net 73. Division Three - 1 Derrick Smith net 71; 2 Don Hinshelwood net 74.

MARCH

Men

March 2.5, Brampton Park 1.5 (March names only): Malcolm George/ Andy Lilleywon 3&2; Barry Cracknell/Ivan Roberts won; Ken Roberts Mark Athow halved.

Ladies

Truman Cup: 1 Gail Arnold net 78; 2 Fiona Wood net 79; 3 Pam Wallis net 80.

Mixed

Texas Scramble: 1 Simon Bradshaw/Paul Turner/Gary Neugebauer/Catherine Goakes 59.75; 2 Jed Vawser/Margaret Butt/Alan Jones/Carl Barnes; 3 Shona Kent/Jean Alterton/Mark Athow/Emma Norman 60.75.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Over 60s Open: 1 Dave Wingrove/Phil Underwood (Elton Furze) 47pts; 2 Jonathan Hardie/Don McFarlane (Rushmore/Peterborough Milton) 45pts; 3 John Drury/Colin Shearman (Peterborough Milton) 44pts; 4 Andy Izod/Bill Agnew (Peterborough Milton) 44pts; 5 Mike Barker/John Ballentine (Brampton Park) 44pts; 6 Bob Albery/Alan Kent (Bedford County) 44pts. Nearest the Pins - 2nd Wayne Stocks (Peterborough Milton); 9th Joe Maddalo (Peterborough Milton); 11th Graham Gelthorpe (Kettering); 16th Colin Shearman (Peterborough Milton).

Martin Bains Qualifier: 1 Wally Rushton 40pts; 2 Roy Chowings 38pts; 3 Michael Clark 38pts; 4 Mike Goodall 38pts; 5 Geoff Lovell 38pts; 6 James Bragg 38pts; 7 Bruce Pell 37pts.

Men

Paten Cup: 1 David Fear 4 up; 2 Roy Chowings 4 up; 3 Bob Wilkinson 2 up.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Geoff Williams 41pts; 2 David Grieve 40pts; 3 Craig Allan scored 40pts.

Tudor Springs Foursomes: 1 Bob

Beverly /Graham Smith net 72; 2 Wayne Sharpe/Neil Baker net 73.5.

Ladies

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Lesley Young 36pts.

Peugeot Foursomes: 1 Hayley Hunt/Stephanie Croft 37pts; 2 Kay Ropaon/Pat Jamieson 37pts; 3 Dee Hinch/Valda Austin 37pts.

Midweek Medal: 1 Jane O’Donnell 101-26=75; 2 Haley Hunt 87-11=76; 3 Sheila Douty 90-13=77.

Juniors/Adults

Junior and Adult Open: 1 Kian and Steve Pearce

45pts; 2 Tilly and Doug Garfoot (Spalding) 44pts; 3 Ella and Matt Whaley (Beeston Fields) 41pts.

Seniors

Veterans Trophy (Over 70s): 1 Ken Upton 43pts; 2 Phil Harris 42pts; 3 Ken Stewart 40pts.

Texas Scramble: 1 Mike Hoye/Mike Maffei/Phil Harris 59.1; 2 Neil Lowndes/Terry McNulty/Keith Heppenstall 61.0; 3 Robin Nixon/Roger Teasdale/Michael Marshall 61.9.

NENE PARK

Seniors

June (Orton Meadows) Medal: 1 Reginald Robinson net 64; 2 Trevor Hatley net 67; 3 John Burborough net 67.

Ladies

Peugeot Coronation Foursomes: 1 Caron Lawson/Karen Martins 43pts; 2 Doreen Asher/Anne Curwen 37pts; 3 Rebecca Core/Barbara Bird 37pts.

Men

Hereward Trophies Trophy: 1 Philip Norman 40pts; 2 Mark Turnbull 39pts; 3 Thomas Little 37pts.