The city teenagers had to give away 107 shots to the Llantrisant Golf Club and it became too much of a handicap for the reigning champions to overcome.Milton actually forged into an early lead in seven of the eight matches before stumbling in the latter stages.The back nine saw Shivani’s Karthikeyan’s early lead slip away and giving a shot at the last hole proved decisive as her opponent clinched an important point for the Welsh team.Meanwhile Charlie Pearce and Kai Raymond had overcome their opponents with some fantastic golf, but pars and birdies were not enough for Rylan Thomas to win his match.Jacob Williams had earlier birdied the first hole for a half and this was unfortunately the pattern of many matches as Jacob’s excellent play made no difference with his opponent shooting around four over.The whole tie was still in the balance with plenty of Milton red on the board in the matches behind. However it soon became clear Llantrisant were favourites to win.Needing a win at the last to keep Milton in with a chance of making the final, captain Euan Herson was giving his opponent, who made a bogey five, two shots!Chelsey Sharp making her debut had already clinched her win, but crucially neither her result nor Matty Mills’ 2 up victory were able to impact the final result of 4-3 in favour of Llantrisantwho went on to lose Goodwood Golf Club in the final.Milton won the third/fourth place play-off 5.5-2.5 against Dumfries GC from Scotland.Charlie Pearce won by a huge 8 & 6, with Shivani Karthik (4 & 3), Euan Herson (3 & 1), Kai Raymond (4 & 3), Matty Mills (2 & 1) also successful.Jacob Williams halved his match with Rylan Thomas finishing one down in his match and Chelsey Sharp beaten 4 & 2.NUIX Ltd, Neil Thomas and Chassis Alignment provided sponsorship for the Milton team.