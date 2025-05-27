Milton Golf Club's 'Tiger' sweating on first appearance in a Major after tough qualifying competition, plus the local club results

Robin 'Tiger' Williams.

MIlton Golf Club member Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams has secured an alternate spot for next month’s US Open after a tough qualifying competition at Walton Heath in Surrey.

Williams was involved in a six-golfer shootout for the final three automatic spots for the Major at Oakmont, but had to settle for an alternate spot which means he is relying on players dropping out to get into the field.

The 23 year-old has never taken part in a Major, but he has produced some impressive tour results. He has five professional tour wins, including two on the competitive Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Williams’ best result in terms of prize money was an outstanding fourth place finish in last year’s DP World Tour’s prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championships which won him over $200,000.

He also finished second in a DP World Tour event in South Africa in 2024 which earned him £165,000.

Williams was an exceptional junior player and represented England at youth level as well as playing for Europe in a Junior Ryder Cup competition.

Williams finished joint 57th in last weekend’s Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium, a DP World Tour event, after rounds of 73, 67, 72 and 72.

Williams returns to Milton regularly to help coach the club’s junior players.

Local club results

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Captains Charity Day: 1 T. Pike/H. Davenport/P. McDonald/M. Plews, 2 K. Huntley/I. Simpson/J. Dewis/P. Hingston, 3 P. Nuttall/D. Riley/P. Foster/B. Tulloch.

Ladies: Midweek Qualifying Stableford: 1 Trish Croke, 2 Julie Lightowler, 3 Janet Leitch.

Men: Midweek Qualifying Medal Roll Up: 1 Richard Hingston, 2 Darren Hunt, 3 Craig Harbisher.

MILTON

Ladies: Granny Trophy: 1 Karen Trevor 41pts.

May Medal:Agatha Yung Nett 71, 2 - Georgina Dunn 73.

May Medal 2: Division One: 1 Elaine Mankelow Nett 70, runner up - Angela Roper 7. Division Two: 1 Pauline Levoi - Nett 71, 2 Lesley Fredericks 74.

NENE PARK

50th Anniversary competition: 1 The Dragons (Wai Li, Yee Li, Robert Chan), 2 Batmans (Roger Battle, George Burnside, Johnny Devine), 3 The Posh (Will Penney, Ivor Knighton, Joe McIntyre).

Men: Two course challenge: 1 Gary Meisel 39pts (TW) + 35pts (OM)=74, 2 Ryan Mason 40 (TW)+ 34 (OM) = 74, 3 Anthony Rozario 40 (TW) +33 (OM) = 73.

Ladies: Suzanne Dickens Trophy: Division One: 1 Janice Robertson 43pts, 2 Denise Payne 40, 3 Trudi Smith 39. Division Two: 1 Jae Lester 41pts, 2 Gunilla Nilsson Green 41, 3 Penny Ibbotson 41.

Seniors: Pairs Greensomes TW: 1 J Young/ R Wood 45pts, 2 Roger Barron/Trevor Lewis 43, 3 Kevin Hawkins/Bob Morris 42.

Mixed: Greensomes League OM: 1 Dawn Nkana/Mbachi Nkana 40pts, 2 Mary Webber/Colin Webber 40, 3 Neil Holmes/Catherine Hunt 39.