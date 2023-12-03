Robin 'Tiger' Williams in action in South Africa.

The 22 year-old had already made personal history by making the cut for the first time in a DP World Tour event at the long 8,300 yard Blair Atholl Golf Estate just North of Johannesburg.

He qualified for the weekend in 26th place after rounds of 72 and 69, but fell back with a third round three over par 75 on Saturday before finishing with a level par 72 in Sunday’s final round.

That was good enough for a joint 45th place finish alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. He was 11 shots behind winner Dean Burmester who finished three shots clear of the field.

Williams, who had beaten the cut markl by four shots, qualified to play DP World Tour events by winning the Fortress Invitational event on the South African Sunshine Tour at Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng in October.

Williams said: “I am delighted to make my first ever cut in a DP World Tour event. Proof that if you work hard enough, and if you keep believing, you can start achieving your goals."

Williams had played DP World Tour events at St Andrews and at Close House, but missed the cut on both occasions. He appeared in the British Masters at Close House aged just 16.

Williams has previously won events on the MENA (Middle East North African) Tour and he also won earlier this summer when taking the Altron Big Easy Tour tournament at Soweto Country Club.