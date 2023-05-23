Milton Golf Club's Tiger clawed his way up the rankings in Zambia, plus all the local club results
Williams shot rounds of 71, 70, 69 & 65 to finish on 13 under par, just four shots off the winner.
Local club results:
MILTON
Seniors: Match drew 4-4 v Burghley Park: Brent Joyce/Ian McCrae W4& 3; Bill Agnew/Pete Waters L2 down; Neil Courcey/John Colville W2 up; Mike Goodall/Mike McKendrick L2 down; Wayne Stocks/Sut Panchi L3 & 2; Paul Glossop/Tim Martin L2 down; Russell Laxton/Paul Chaplain-Barton W3 & 2; Colin Shearman/Pete Thompson W2 up.
Ladies: May Medal: 1 Linda Gill nett 80, 2 Rachel Fisher 83, 3 Vicky Hickling 83.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies: May Medal: 1 Liz Johnson, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Oggie Wentworth. Wednesday medal: 1 Oggie Wentworth, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Liz Johnson.
Match: Elton beat Milton 3-2: Barbara Stone/Georgie Mathews lost to Christine Laxton/Lesley Fredericks 1 down; Heather Bayliss/Sarah Wade beat Lesley McFarlane/Jennie Wood 1 up; Jackie Butler/Maureen Taylor beat Linda Glossop/Irene Garnish 3&2; Jane Ross/Janet Elliott beat Janet Seconde/Christine Macleod 4&3; Margaret Seed/Elaine Fares lost to Annie Dewhurst/Vivien Clark 1 down.
Men: May Medal: Div 1: 1 Adam Brown, 2 Darren Clifton, 3 Vernon Brown. Div 2: 1 Darren Bate, 2 Adrian Brenton, 3 Paul Milsom. Div 3: 1 Tony Kane, 2 Tim Loutit, 3 Michael Graham.
NENE PARK
Ladies: Stableford: Div 1: 1 Caroline Hall 43pts, 2 Anne Curwen 36, 3 Ann Hawkins 36. Div 2: 1 Louise Fisher 37pts, 2 Joyce Fisher 33, 3 Carole Epsom 30. OM May Medal: Div 1: 1 Pam Meisel nett 70, 2 Anne Curwen 72, 3 Maggie Davey 72. Div 2: 1 Louise Fisher 66, 2 Caroline Wagstaff 71, 3rd Kate Martin 71.
Seniors: OM Summer Lg Rd 2: 1 Steve Lawrence 40pts, 2 John Mayho 39, 3 John Wood 38. May Medal: Div 1: 1 Mark Stanley nett 66, 2 Stephen Parker 69, 3 Martin Gee 71. Div 2: 1 David Flynn 67, 2 Ashley Mellor 70, 3 David Smith 72. Div 3: 1 John Penney 74, 2 Robert Gooding 80, 3 Melvin Hodson 81.
Men: P’boro’ Mini Golf OM Summer Lg Rd 1: Div 1: 1Gary Meisel 39pts, 2 Stuart Chalmers 39, 3 Gary Geddis 36. Div 2: 1 Steve Holland 39pts, 2 Ben Le 35, 3 Martin Woodhams 34.