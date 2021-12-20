Milton Golf Club’s Thalia misses out on European Tour card

Thalia Martin.

The 25 year-old only turned professional earlier this year, but took a shot at qualifying for the European Tour after a series of steady performances on the Tour Access competition.

Full tour qualification is a tough event over five rounds at La Manga in Spain and Martin missed the cut after four rounds. The final round was played today (December 20)

Martin was in joint 90th position when only the top 65 and shares made it through to the fifth and final round.

A tough second round of 82 on a day when most competitors struggled, cost Martin who also recorded scores of 74, 73 and 74 for a 15 over par total, seven shots adrift of the cut line.

Only the top 20 after five rounds will win a full European Tour card.