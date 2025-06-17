Milton Golf Club's Thalia has celebrated her first wins as a tour professional

Thalia Martin (fifth) right at the practice session with Milton Ladies members

Milton Golf Club’s Thalia Martin has picked up her first two wins as a tour professional.

The 28 year-old claimed her maiden win in the ABSA Ladies Invitational at Royal Johannesburg in March, a Sunshine Tour event. It was an emotional moment for Martin as her first win was achieved with her mother acting as caddy on the weekend of ‘Mothers Day.’

The following month Martin then won for the first time on the Ladies European Access Tour – one level down from the main tour – after coming out best after a four-hole play-off with Charlotte Heath in Morocco.

Martin rolled in a birdie at the last to draw level with Heath, who had held the clubhouse lead on two-under-par. The English pair headed back to 18 for the play-off, but they both came away with pars on the first three occasions.

With the result still in the balance, they headed to 17 where a par from Martin was enough to seal her maiden LETAS title.

“I felt overwhelmed after a crazy start to the year. I never thought I would have these wins this early in 2025,” said Martin. “My win in South Africa helped me with being in the final group in Morocco. It has helped me understand what I need to do in final groups.

“It was tight towards the end and a dramatic finish. It was quite nerve-wracking, but also I just loved the adrenaline of it.”

Martin had won by two shots in South Africa after shooting a second round 65, the lowest round of her professional career. She finished with a 71 to win by two shots after leading going into the final round of a professional tournament for the first time.

Martin, who turned professional in 2021, said: “The first win is always a special one and having my mom on the bag with me made it even more special as did having my friends with me on tour to share the moment.”

Martin interrupted her busy schedule to visit Milton this week. She organised a putting drills session for lady members before speaking to the group about her experiences on tour. Georgina Sly won a fun competition as part of the session

Martin is due back in July for another session with club members as part of a Milton initiative to celebrate their ‘Women in Golf’ charter award.

**The Elton Furze Golf Club Captain’s Charity away day was held at ‘The Leicestershire.’ A huge £610 was raised to be split between the 2 chosen Captains charities of Alzheimer's Research UK & Teenage Cancer Trust.

Local club results...

ELTON FURZE

Mixed

Weekend Medal Roll Up Strokeplay: 1: Ashley Anthony, 2 Jake Barnes, 3 N. Pope.

Dot Chalmers Singles Stableford: 1 Nick Hollands, 2 Sean Melia, 3 David Smith

Ladies

Dot's Jubilee (Over 60's only): 1 Anne Milsom, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Bonita Nightingale.

MILTON

Ladies

June Medal: Division 1: 1 Jen Edwards nett 72, 2 Linda Glossop 73. Division Two: 1 Sally Smith nett 66, 2 Diane Ahearne 73.

NENE PARK

Men

AFH OoM medal rd 5 TW: Division One: 1 Ross Sutherland 76/67, 2 John Devine 78/68, 3 Greg Mayho 82/69. Division Two: 1 Robert Battle 85/67, 2 Jimmy Cannon 86/69, 3 Nasser Lodi 101/69.

Ladies

Coronation foursomes TW: 1 Caron Lawson/Chris Young 40pts, 2 Tae Gooding/Karen Ivens 39, 3 Heather Oestel/Rosie Stafford 39.

Seniors

June Medal TW: Division One: 1 Nigel Richards 80/63, 2 Andrew Parker 79/66, 3 Vernon Brown 79/67. Division Two: 1 Stephen Gibbs 87/59, 2 Kamlesh Makwana 84/66, 3 Richard Elliot 86/67.