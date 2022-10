Milton Golf Club were up to Scratch, Thalia in European Tour Event in Delhi, the latest local club results

Victorious Thalia Martin shows off her trophy

The team, captained by Michael Wood, won five and lost two of seven matches to win the title with a match to spare from Northants County, Overstone, Northampton GC and Wellingborough.

Milton Golf Club professional Thalia Martin returns to Ladies European Tour action in Delhi today (Thursday).

Martin was due to tee up in the Indian Open whe she will seek to add to her seasonal prize money of 20,808.18 Euros.

Latest club results:

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: October Stableford: 1 Sara Gadsby, 2 Barbara Stone, 3 Oggie Wentworth.

Mens: October Stableford: Div 1: 1 Louis Clark, 2 Oliver Towning, 3 Simon Roe. Div 2: 1 Kevin Clampin, 2 Sean Melia, 3 Neil Errington. Div 3: 1 David Clarke, 2 Robert Embery, 3 Paul Eustace.

MILTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: Veterans Salver: 1 Sheila Mayman nett 66, 2 Ros Cuthbert 70, 3 Jeanette Hill 73.

Seniors: Match. Lost 2.5-5.5 to St Ives: Don McFarlane/Rod Allerton L4 & 2; Bob Wilkinson/John Colville W2 up; Bob Fletcher/Terry Moon W1 up; Mick McKendrick/Ian Burry halved; Ian McCrae/Steve Moule L3 & 1; Mick Piggott/David PorterL2 &1; Mike Williamson/Tony Dyer L3 & 2; Paul Gabriel/St. Clair Armitage L4 & 3.

GEDNEY HILL

Men: Rabbits’ Open: 1 Trevor Sorrell 40pts, 2 Clive Newman 40, 3 Adrian Bishop 37. Greenkeepers Open: 1 Stewart Shinkin 42pts, 2 Jim Starbuck 41, 3 Steve Sayer 40. Dick Clifton Memorial: 1 James Smith 38pts, 2 Bryan Johnson 38, 3 Nigel Grummitt 36. Ironline Pairs Texas Scramble: 1 Neil Shayler/Paul Harford nett 59, 2 David Lord/Christine Lord 63, 3 Neil Venters/Adam Britton 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixed: Monksview Drawn Pairs: 1 Roy Bennett/Marilyn Sayer nett 60, 2 Nick Markillie/Kim Markillie 65, 3 David Lord/Chris Bennett 69.

Seniors: August Medal: Div 1: 1 Steve Sayer nett 68, 2 David Lord 69, 3. Rob Newns 70. Div 2: 1 Carol Plume 70, 2 Keith Partridge 72, 3 Phil Ecuyer 74; Div 3: 1 Paul Wood 72, 2 Barry Stone 77, 3 Colin Jacques 83. Golden Oldies: 1 Colin Jacques 42pts, 2 Pete Vinter 40, 3 Carol Plume 40. September Medal: Div 1: 1 Graham East nett 69, 2 John George 70. Div 2: 1 Derrick Smith 64, 2 Carol Plume 69. Div 3: 1 Colin Jacques 59; 2 Leonard Kempster 73.

NENE PARK

Ladies: Stableford: Div 1: 1 Jodi Peggs 45pts, 2 Maggie Davey 41, 3 Cath Hunt 37. Div 2: 1 Penny Ibbotson 43, 2 Jenny Walters 42, 3 Vivien Clark 41. W/end Winter Lg: 1 June Watson 43pts, 2 Janice Robertson 42, 3rd Joe Lester 36. Rd 2: 1 Elaine Williams 37, 2 Louise Fisher 34, 3 Karen Ivens 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seniors: 3 Tee Competition: 1 John Carstairs 42pts, 2 John Young 42, 3 David Flynn 40