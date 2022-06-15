Milton Golf Club star to compete against the best of British

Milton Golf Club’s Thalia Martin competes against some of the biggest names in UK golf this week.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 1:26 pm
Thalia Martin
Martin has qualified for the Aramco Team Series event at the Centurian Club in St Albans, a three-round event that starts on (Thursday). Using a unique draft system, team captains pick one pro teammate, before being allocated a third via a random draw. Completing each team will be one amateur golfer. As well as competing for the team trophy, the professionals will also vie for an individual title,

Also entered are world ranked English players Charlie Hull, Bronte Law and Georgia Hall. Swedish star Linn Grant who won a mixed event in Stockholm last weekend by nine shots is also taking part.