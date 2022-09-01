Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thalia Martin.

Martin improved her score in every round to finish joint 26th for a prize of 2,646.88 Euros. She shot rounds of 71, 69 and 67 for a level par finish. The 67 was Martin’s lowest round on tour this season and she now has total prize money in excess of 20,000 Euros.

Martin will compete in the Tour event at Ålands Golf Club in Finland this week.

Another top Milton player Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams missed a cut on the men’s European Tour. A two-round score of level par wasn’t enough to get Williams into the weekend action at the Omega European Masters at the Crans-sur-Sierre course in Switzerland.

The team should have travelled to Staverton Park for finals day, but the proposed date clashes with other key dates on the calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton boys will now enter the North East region qualifier at Thirsk & Northallerton on Saturday, September 17, in the hope of then making a Regional final on October 1 at Seaton Carew.

*Barry Hircock won the seniors event at the Gedney Hill Club Championships.

His nett 65 was enough to beat Ralph Ragosa by two shots with Colin Jacques two whots further back in third.

Local club results…

MILTON

Ladies: 75th anniversary salver. 1 Jodi Peggs/Georgia Sly 68, 2 Marion Cox/Myra Landsburgh 69, 3 Megan Chandler/Janet Seconde 70.

Men: Invitation Day 4BBB: 1 Joe Strickett/William Cooke 46, Adam Scott/Dean Hendry, 45, 3 Nathan Firman/Elliott Fullerton 45

NENE PARK

Mixed: Seniors/Ladies Texas Scramble: 1: I Robinson/C Olley/P Ibbotson nett 51, 2 J Core/J Darnes/K Hiles 52, 3 R Trevor/D Smith/E Frankham-Smith 53.

Greensomes Lg Rd 6: 1 David Riley/Joyce Fisher 41pts, 2 Jane Darnes/Brian Cox 40, 3 Ann/Kevin Hawkins 40.

Men: Captain’s Day: Div 1: 1 Gary Meisel 41, 2 Mark Tyler 40, 3 Craig Shelton 40, Div 2: 1 Joe Brady 42pts, 2 Kevin Daff 42, 3 Nigel Richards 40.

9 Hole Summer Lg: 1 Vaughan Lutkin nett 32, 2 Peter Bick 33, 3 Stuart Chalmers 35.

Seniors: Parker Private Hire: 1 Ray Trevor 41pts, 2 Richard Sowell 41, 3 Steve Lawrence 40.

Ladies: Weekend Medal: 1st Christine Dixon nett 70, 2 Pam Meisel 70, 3 Elaine Williams 70.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Captains Day: 1 Keith Pike, 2 Sarah Wade, 3 Shoban Bandi.

Ladies: Queen Mother Cup: 1 Marilyn Smith, 2 Dawn Nkana, 3 Sue Dibble.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Sue Saunders, 2 Monir Cook, 3 Ann Maris.

Men: Queen Mother Cup: 1 Steve Mansfield, 2 Kevin Clampin, 3 Harry Butler.

GEDNEY HILL

Men: Spalding Foods Trophy: 1 Neil Shayler 40pts, 2 Joseph Timms 39, 3 Robin Exley 38.

Rover Cup : 1 Stephen Crane 46pts, 2 Robin Exley 44, 3 Mike Page 43.

President’s Day: 1 Neil Bird 44pts, 2 Dave Roberts 44, 3 Kevin King 42.

Britton Cup Pairs: 1 Joseph Timms/Dan Arbon 58 nett, 2 Adam Britton/ Neale Venters 58, 3 Stewart Shinkin/Jamie Biggadike 60.

Seniors: R & S Trophy: 1 Rob Newns 42pts, 2 Neil Lewis 42, 3 Ralph Ragosa 41.

Ckub Championship: 1 Barry Hircock 65 nett, 2 Ralph Ragosa 67, 3 Colin Jacques 69.

Captain’s Day: 1 Gavin Heaton 46pts, 2 Nigel King 44, 3 Keith Lawrence 42.

Ladies: Rover Cup: 1 Jackie Warlow 42pts, 2 Ann Chick 41, 3 Chris Bennett 41.