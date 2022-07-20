Milton Golf Club pro banks more money on the Ladies European Tour, plus the local club results

Thalia Martin in action.

Martin shot rounds of 72, 72, 76 and 75 for a 7 over par finish. She was on level par and in decent shape after two rounds, jut two shots behind eventual winner Anna Nordqvist from Sweden.

Martin has earned just short of 17,500 Euros on the Ladies European Tour this season. She has not qualified for the only Major tournament in Europe in France this week.

Local club results

MILTON

Seniors: Match: Lost 4.5-3.5 to Burghley Park. Russell Laxton/Bob Wilkinson L 7&6; 2. Paul Gabriel/John Colville W 2up; 3. Roy Chowings/Don McFarlane L 7&5; Tony Dyer/Mick McKendrick L 2&1; Brent Joyce/David Longworth L 2&1; Wayne Stocks/John Mayman W 4&3; David Rager/Steve Moule halved; David Pike/Keith Benson W 4&3.

Martin Bains qualifier: Division 1 – 1 Ian McCrae 38pts, 2 Ted Dunn 37, 3 Paul Gabriel 36. Division 2: 1 – Graham Bramwell 41, 2 Christopher Ward 41, 3 John Stevenson 40. Division 3 – 1 Ernie Miller 41, 2 Tony Dyer 41, 3 John Oughton 38.

Ladies: Medal Cup: 1 Carol Dunn nett 75, 2 Chris Laxton 79, 3 Janet Goodall 80.

NENE PARK

Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Gary Curtis nett 67, 2 George Burnside 68, 3 Nicholas Jackson 69

Seniors: Match beat Elton Furze 4 ½ – 1 ½. Brian Robinson/Andy Mason beat Dave Tansley/Neil Wade 3&2, K Makawana/John Wilde beat Nigel Widdowson/Gary Hodson 6&5, Tim Brookfield/Nigel Richards beat Barnara Stone/Ian Hendry 1 up, Richard Sowell/Paul Lucas beat Roger Mayhew/Rob Stone 3&2, Paul Wright/Len Savage halved v Harvey Davenport/John Bradshaw, Richard Crane/Karen Hiles lost to Roy Taggert Maureen Taylor 2&1

McIntyre Electrical pairs betterball: 1 A Mason/R Card 47pts, 2 Paul Wright/R Trevor 47, 3 A Parker/D Robertson 47.

OM Medal: 1 Howard Fuller nett 63, 2 Neil Dodd 65, 3 Alan Brown 66

Ladies: NGLA Centenary Medal Comp. Div 1: 1 Karen Hiles nett 69, 2 Ann Hawkins 74. Div 2: 1 Maggie Davey 67, 2 Joyce Fisher 67, Div 3: 1 Yee Ping Li 62, 2 Jane Darnes 63.

Mixed: Ping 4BBB Mixed Qualifier (OM): 1 Karen Hiles/David Hiles 45pts, 2 Ann Hawkins/Bob Morris 45, 3 Jenny Walters/Steve Bamforth 44.

ELTON FURZE

Up with the Lark (shotgun start a 5.30am): 1 Craig Harbisher, 2 Roy Taggart, 3 Steven Bean.

GEDNEY HILL

33rd Anniversary Open Competititon - 1 Paul Harford 63 nett, 2 Steve Harris 64, 3 Neale Venters 65.

Pro’s Open Competition - 1 Grant Newman 41pts, 2 Lewis Field 40, 3 Bryan Johnson 38.

Men: Clarke Steel Competition - 1 Stewart Shinkin 40pts, 2 Joseph Timms 36, 3 Steve Coe 35.

Premier Supplies Trophy - 1 Adrian Bishop 43pts, 2 Steve Harris 43, 3 Steve Coe 41.

Seniors: Pairs - 1 Rob Newns/David Lord 43pts, 2 Mike Page/Steve Crane 43, 3 Paul Harford/Gavin Heaton 43.

3 Club & Putter - 1 John George 39pts, 2 Pete Orbine 38, 3 Colin Jacques 36.