Milton Golf Club man moves closer to the Open at Royal Liverpool, plus the latest local club results
Williams shot a one under par 69 to book one of the eight places available from 129 competitors at first round qualifying at Northants County.
The Milton member will need to finish in the top four of qualifying at Dundonald Links on Tuesday to reach the Open which is scheduled for July 20-23.
Williams competes professionally on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.
Club results…
MILTON
Ladies
Invitation Day: 1 Angela Roper/Jennifer Wilson 40pts, 2 Agatha Yung/Helena Steward 39, 3 Marion Cox/Christine Wright 39.
NENE PARK
Seniors
OM Summer Lg: 1 Mick Dilorio 41pts, 2 David Hiles 38, 3 Les Carter 38.
McIntyre Electricals: 1 K Makawana/R Gooding 49pts, 2 A Smith/H Crawford 46, 3 T Jessop/T. Leverton 45.
Ladies
June Medal: Div 1: 1 Jayne Davis nett 68, 2 Cath Hunt 69, 3 Judy Hendry 70. Div 2: 1 Liz Norfolk nett 64, 2 Jane Meredith 67, 3 Lorraine Mann 68.
Men
9 Hole Summer Lg: 1 Michael Hinch nett 32, 2 Allan Young 35, 3 Alex Facey 35.
Midweek Eclectic: 1 Mark Tyler 39pts, 2 Allan Young 36, 3 Chris Hewitt 34.
Emilios Hair Trophy: Div 1: 1 John Devine 42pts, 2 Tony Harwood 41, 3 Tien Ngo 38. Div 2: 1 Paul Gausden 41pts, 2 Gary Freeman 41, 3 Gary Witney 40.
Mixed: Greensomes: 1 S Biggs/H Biggs 44pts, 2 S Bamforth/J McTigue 44, 3 C Dixon/B Cox 44.
ELTON FURZE
Seniors: Match: Elton beat Ramsey 6-2.
(Elton names first): Roger Mayhew/Chris Caffyn beat Dave Harris/Adrian Molloy 4&3; John Gibson/Sean Melia beat Roger Tacq/Kelly Richardson 1 up; David Smith/Harvey Davenport lost to Colin Mann/Jon King 3& 2; Babu Odedra/John Durance beat Paul Robson/Chris Bunting 4&3; Stephen Albutt/David Tansley lost to Terry Cripps/Chris Bateman 1 down; Vernon Brown/Alan Edwards beat John Dunham/Richard Stokes 5&4; Shoban Bandi/Roy Taggart beat Nick Lunnis/Peter Topham 6&5; David Pope/David Riley beat Sam Surman/Andy Hulatt 6&5.