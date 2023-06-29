​Williams shot a one under par 69 to book one of the eight places available from 129 competitors at first round qualifying at Northants County.

The Milton member will need to finish in the top four of qualifying at Dundonald Links on Tuesday to reach the Open which is scheduled for July 20-23.

Williams competes professionally on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Robin Williams

Club results…

MILTON

Ladies

Invitation Day: 1 Angela Roper/Jennifer Wilson 40pts, 2 Agatha Yung/Helena Steward 39, 3 Marion Cox/Christine Wright 39.

NENE PARK

Seniors

OM Summer Lg: 1 Mick Dilorio 41pts, 2 David Hiles 38, 3 Les Carter 38.

McIntyre Electricals: 1 K Makawana/R Gooding 49pts, 2 A Smith/H Crawford 46, 3 T Jessop/T. Leverton 45.

Ladies

June Medal: Div 1: 1 Jayne Davis nett 68, 2 Cath Hunt 69, 3 Judy Hendry 70. Div 2: 1 Liz Norfolk nett 64, 2 Jane Meredith 67, 3 Lorraine Mann 68.

Men

9 Hole Summer Lg: 1 Michael Hinch nett 32, 2 Allan Young 35, 3 Alex Facey 35.

Midweek Eclectic: 1 Mark Tyler 39pts, 2 Allan Young 36, 3 Chris Hewitt 34.

Emilios Hair Trophy: Div 1: 1 John Devine 42pts, 2 Tony Harwood 41, 3 Tien Ngo 38. Div 2: 1 Paul Gausden 41pts, 2 Gary Freeman 41, 3 Gary Witney 40.

Mixed: Greensomes: 1 S Biggs/H Biggs 44pts, 2 S Bamforth/J McTigue 44, 3 C Dixon/B Cox 44.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Match: Elton beat Ramsey 6-2.