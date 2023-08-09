Milton Golf Club Juniors star at their own Open, tour win for member, all the local club results

Milton Junior Open winner Kai Raymond (right).

​Raymond won the gross prize with a one over par 72 to pip Overstone Park's Ollie Goodwin on countback.

It was one of many first place finishes for the host club as Kai Peggs won the nett prize with a brilliant 61 off a handicap of 29 to win by four shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mihala Mirza won the girls gross prize with an 83 and she teamed with Peggs and Isaac Wakefield to win the team prize with Milton B. Mirza also won a long drive competition.

Milton Junior Open team winners, from left, Kai Peggs, Isaac Wakefield and Malihan Mirza.

Milton’s Darren Peachey won the nine-hole competition.

TIGER TAMES SOWETO

It took Milton member Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams five extra holes to finally clinch victory in the Altron Big Easy Tour tournament at Soweto Country Club.

Williams led after two rounds, but a two-over par final round of 73 enabled home player Jordan Duminy to catch him and force a play off.

The pair couldn’t be separated until a par on the fifth extra hole proved enough for Williams.

Latest club results

ELTON FURZE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: Match: Beat Burghley Park 3.5-1.5: Elton names first: Barbara Stone/Anne Milson beat Anne Harrisonsmith/Susan Adlam 4&3; Trish Whittamore/Maureen Taylor lost to Janet Roberts/Karen Collins 6&4; Anita Cordery/Jackie Butler beat Anne Hughes/Linsey Freeman - Elton 5&4; Carla Myhill/Trish Crighton halved with Judy Cade/Margaret Rippon.

36 Hole Eclectic: 1 Karin Henderson, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Oggie Wentworth.

August Medal: 1 Oggie Wentworth, 2 Barbara Stone, 3 Vanessa Perry.

Men: Foursomes: 1 Roy Taggart/Roy Baxendell, 2 Gerald Barry/Graham Thompson, 3 David Smith/Steve Furzeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August Medal: Div 1: 1 Tony Littlefair, 2 Richard Lockett, 3 Tyson Bond. Div 2: 1 David Brown, 2 Adrian Brenton, 3 Ken Huntly. Div 3: 1 Mark Murchie, 2 Kenneth Barnes, 3 Ashley Curtis.

Seniors: Yellow Tee Medal: Div 1: 1 Peter Burgess, 2 David Smith, 3 Les Wells. Div 2: 1 Richard Cheng, 2 David Tansley, 3 Steve Drury. Div 3: 1 Robin Watts, 2 Patrick Drake, 3 David Ballard

NENE PARK

Seniors: OM August Medal: 1 Graham Murthwaite nett 61, 2 Brian Woolley 64, 3 Melvin Hodson 65

TW August Medal: Div 1: 1 Gary Scotcher nett 67, 2 Martin Gee 67, 3 Gary Meisel 76. Div 2: 1 Terry Leverton nett 68, 2 Stephen Gibbs 69, 3 Richard Sowell 69. Div 3: 1 Will Penney nett 76, 2 Phil Crisp 79

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: August OM Stableford: Div 1: 1 Karen Ivens 43pts, 2 Louise Fisher 41, 3 Jane Meredith. Div 2: 1 Stacey Bell 37pts, 2 Carol Alban 37, 3 Caroline Wagstaff 34

Men: Midweek Eclectic: 1st Michael Brown 39pts, 2 Dean Appleby 38, 3 Adrian Whitby 38.