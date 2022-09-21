Milton Golf Club juniors on course for more national glory, plus the latest club results
Milton juniors are on course to retain their Junior Team Golf England Trophy.
The young stars – Jacob Williams, Euan Herson, Chelsey Sharp, Kai Raymond, Rylan Thomas and Charlie Pearce – qualified for the North-East Regional Final at Seaton Carew on October 1 with a comfortable victory in a qualifying event at North Allerton last weekend.
The opponents last weekend were Durham’s Wynyards Golf Club who included one player off +3 and Cottingham Parks B team. Both clubs lined up with mainly low handicappers mostly off single figures.Williams overcame a lost ball off the first tee with a string of four birdies to complete the front 9 in 1 under par.
Pearce’s opening hole birdie 3 was more than cancelled out by a 7 at the Par 5 second hole and he went out in 40 as did Euan Herson, and Chelsey Sharp. Kai Raymond, and Rylan Thomas also had a mixed front 9 shooting 41 apiece.Milton's Juniors battled hard throughout though. Pearce made four birdies overall on his way to a gross 78 (nett 77). Sharp ended with a nett 77, Herson a nett for a nett 79 and Thomas a nett 76.Milton's best score came from Raymond whose nett 72 was the bests core of the day to set up a team victory by a surprisingly clear margin of 14 shots.Milton will be up against Seaton Carew on their home course, Cottingham Parks A Team, Northumberland Golf Club, Ponteland Golf Club, and Thirsk & Northallerton who have made it through via other regional competitions.Milton could then appear in their 3rd consecutive England Final to be held in Cheshire in late October.
Local club results…
MILTON
Ladies: Midweek medal: 1 Anne Dewhurst nett 71, 2 Phyl Cook 71, 3 Georgia Sly 73. Weekend medal: 1 Agatha Yung nett 71, 2 Georgia Sly 73, 3 Georgina Dunn 76. Long & Short handicap: 1 Janet Seconde/Marion Cox 36pts, 2 Anne Dewhurst/Margaret Stone 34, 3 Anne Lowrey/Irene Garnish 33.
Seniors: Captain’s Charity Day: 1 Charles Gunn 38pts, 2 Wayne Stocks 37, 3 Ian McCrae 36. KO Singles Final: Brent Joyce beat Don McFarlane 6 & 5.
ELTON FURZESeniors: Yellow Tee Medal: Div 1: 1 Shoban Bandi, 2 Simon Williams, 3 David Lambert. Div 2: 1 Gary Hodson, 2 Les Wells, 3 Peter Tattersall. Div 3: 1 Bernard Singer, 2 John Harrison, 3 Jon Croke.
Men: September Medal: Div 1: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Simon Roe, 3 Stephen Anderson. Div 2: 1 Peter Mann, 2 Bradley Bird, 3 Tony Watson. Div 3: 1 Gary Jaszkiewicz, 2 Steven Bean, 3 Adrian Spencer.
Ladies: September Medal: 1 Karin Henderson, 2 Oggie Wentworth, 3 Dawn Nkana.
NENE PARK
Seniors: September Medal: Div 1: 1 Thomas Jessop nett 69, 2 Graham Jones 69, 3 Thomas Whittle 69. Div 2: 1 Mike Wilson 64, 2 Ray Trevor 68, 3 David Walker68. Div 3: 1 Phil Crisp 75, 2 Russell Fitzjohn 79, 3 Mike Fowler nett 80.
Men: AFH Wealth Management OoM Rd 9. Div 1: 1 Doug Hall nett 67, 2 Wayne Meneely 70, 3 Mark Turnbull 70. Div 2: 1 Daniel Heriot 66, 2 Lee Simmons 68. 3 Paul Gausden 70. Div 3: 1 Mick Rivetti 71, 2 Colin Strikle 77, 3 Alastair Jones 75.
Ladies: September OM Medal: Div 1: 1 Maggie Davey nett 69, 2 Christine Dixon 73, 3 Karen Ivens 74. Div 2: 1 Jane Watson 61, 2 Janice Robertson 71, 3 Maria Green 73.
Mixed: Marwill Salvers: 1 A Baker/D Payne 40pts, 2 R Stafford /S Little 40, 3 D Riley/J Walters 37.