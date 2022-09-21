Milton Golf Club juniors on course for more national glory, plus the latest club results

The opponents last weekend were Durham’s Wynyards Golf Club who included one player off +3 and Cottingham Parks B team. Both clubs lined up with mainly low handicappers mostly off single figures.Williams overcame a lost ball off the first tee with a string of four birdies to complete the front 9 in 1 under par.

Pearce’s opening hole birdie 3 was more than cancelled out by a 7 at the Par 5 second hole and he went out in 40 as did Euan Herson, and Chelsey Sharp. Kai Raymond, and Rylan Thomas also had a mixed front 9 shooting 41 apiece.Milton's Juniors battled hard throughout though. Pearce made four birdies overall on his way to a gross 78 (nett 77). Sharp ended with a nett 77, Herson a nett for a nett 79 and Thomas a nett 76.Milton's best score came from Raymond whose nett 72 was the bests core of the day to set up a team victory by a surprisingly clear margin of 14 shots.Milton will be up against Seaton Carew on their home course, Cottingham Parks A Team, Northumberland Golf Club, Ponteland Golf Club, and Thirsk & Northallerton who have made it through via other regional competitions.Milton could then appear in their 3rd consecutive England Final to be held in Cheshire in late October.