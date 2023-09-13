Marvellous second place finish in national event for the Markillies, plus the local golf club results
The pair won a golf bag, a £200 voucher and an engraved glass bowl after scoring 45 points, seven points behind the winner in the Ping Mixed 4BBB Competition Finals.
Elton Park’s mixed team took the local bragging rights with a handsome friendly success over Milton.
Local club results…
ELTON FURZE
Mixed: Match beat Milton 5-1. Elton names first: Barbara Stone/Brett Dawson v Christine Laxton/Anthony Edwards halved; Belinda Ueckermann/Paul Eustace beat Lesley Fredericks/Phil Clark 7&5; Mary Webber/Paul Bird beat Valerie Jacobs/Russell Laxton 1up; Maureen Taylor/Michael Barnes beat Wendy Greenaway/Keith Worth 4up; Heather Bayliss/Michael Kilby vs Angela Roper/Paul Fredericks halved; Janet Elliott/Colin Bayliss beat Vivien Clark/Paul Glossop 1up
Inter club match: Ladies beat seniors 8.5-0.5. Barbara Stone/Carla Myhill beat Roy Taggart/Robbie Stone 4&3; Sue Pawson/Margaret Seed beat Michael Lenaghan/Richard Cheng 5&4; Trish Whittamore/Janet Leitch v Pat Drake/David Smith halved; Jane Ross/Oggie Wentworth beat Paul Bolden/Paul Eustace 1up; Georgie Matthews/Jackie Butler beat Kit Hunt/John Harrison 2up; Mel Steel/Marilyn Smith beat John Gibson/David Rawson 6&4; Trish Crighton/Bonita Nightingale beat Paddy Kelly/Robin Marshall 2 up; Heather Bayliss/Liz Johnson beat David Tansley/Allen Edwards 4&3; Sue Dibble/Maureen Taylor beat Colin Bayliss/Ian Hendry 1up.
Ladies: Stableford: 1 Trish Croke, 2, Jackie Butler, 3 Karin Henderson.
Men: Medal: 1 Tyson Bond, 2 Craig Harbisher, 3 Chris Crouch.
NENE PARK
Seniors: David Elwell Trophy: 1 Robert Cutler 42pts, 2 Kamlesh Makwana 42, 3 Robin Yeomans 40.
OM Medal: 1 David Speechley nett 60, 2 Peter Burgoyne 64, 3 Mike Dilorio 64.
Men: Stanground Carpets Trophy. 1 S Allen/S Carter 45pts, 2 N. Richards/D Smith 45, 3 J Devine/L Carter 45.
Ladies: Medal: Div 1: 1 Rosie Stafford nett 65, 2 Gunilla Nilsson Green 73, 3d Louise Fisher 74. Div 2: 1 Julie Tee nett 67, 2 Penny Ibbotson 69, 3 Gillian Wilson 71.
MILTON
Ladies: Medal: 1 Margaret Stone nett 67, 2 Georgina Dunn 75, 3 Elaine Mankelow 77.