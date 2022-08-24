Jacob's a cracker in Milton Junior Championships, plus European tour and local golf club results including an 11 year-old winner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Junior Championships winner Jacob Williams (right) with club captain Pete Horsted.

Williams (18) plays off a 0.4 handicap and won the gross score competition by five shots from Charlie Pearce after rounds of 73 & 75. Isaac Hedger, a 20-handicapper, won the nett prize.

Milton boast numerous top young players including Pearce who won the Men’s Club Championship recently.

And Pearce and Williams are part of the Milton team who have reached the last four of the BCCS National Junior Golf Competition. The finals take place this weekend at Staverton Park in Daventry.

Milton Junior Championships nett score winner Isaac Hedger (left) with club captain Pete Horsted.

Williams & Charlie Pearce (won 2 holes up), and Euan Herson & Kai Raymond (won 1 up) saw off The Bedfordshire in an effective quarter-final.

Pearce, Williams and Kai Raymond helped Northants win the Anglian Cup Final 9-3 against Cambridgeshire recently. Pearce won both his matches.

Sam Mayman (11) won a three-club competition at Milton with 38 points from a 25-handicap.

*Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams made his way through the Milton Junior ranks before turning professional last year.

The winning Northants Boys team included Milton Golf Club's Jacob Williams (back left), Charlie Pearce (back, second right) and Kai Raymond (front centre).

Williams competed in the Czech Open last weekend, a DP World tour event screened live on Sky Sports. Unfortunately he missed the cut by two shots after rounds of 72 and 73 (one over par).

Williams will get another chance to shine this week when he contests the Omega European Masters on the fabled Crans-sur-Sierre course in Switzerland.

*Another top Milton player Thalia Martin is due to take part in the Skfato Open in Sweden, a ladies European Tour event this week. Martin is currently 108th in the tour rankings with earnings of 17,411.30 euros.

*Babu Odedra almost pulled off a famous double at the Elton Furze Club Championships. He won the gross prize, but finished second behind Tony Jones in the nett competition.

LATEST LOCAL CLUB RESULTS

NENE PARK

Seniors: Red Tee Comp TW: 1 John Young 49pts, 2 Kamlesh Makawana 48, 3 Ashley Mellor 47.

Men: Monthind Trophy: 1 Minaz Kassam 41pts, 2 Jason Home 40, 3 Anant Maher 40 pts.

Mixed: Greensomes: 1st David Riley/Joyce Fisher 41pts, 2 Brian Cox/Jane Darnes 40, 3 Kevin/Ann Hawkins 40.

Ladies: August Stableford (OM). Div 1: 1 Christine Dixon 40pts, 2 Caron Lawson 37, 3 Pam Davis 36. Div 2: 1 Terry Choi 42pts, 2 Vivien Clark 35, 3 Ans Chilvers 33.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Strokeplay Championship: Gross: 1 Babu O'Dedra, 2 Jonathan Page, 3 Paul Bolden. Nett: 1 Tony Jones, 2 Babu O'Dedra, 3 Richard Cheng.

Ladies: Medal: 1 Liz Titheridge, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Sarah Wade.

Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Roger Wentworth, 2 Richard Hingston, 3 Paul Black.

Furzegate Pairs: 1 P. Eustace/G Hodson, 2 M Graham/P Kelly, 3 P Scaife/S Growcott.

MILTON