Jacob's a cracker in Milton Junior Championships, plus European tour and local golf club results including an 11 year-old winner
Jacob Williams won the always-competitive Milton Junior Open.
Williams (18) plays off a 0.4 handicap and won the gross score competition by five shots from Charlie Pearce after rounds of 73 & 75. Isaac Hedger, a 20-handicapper, won the nett prize.
Milton boast numerous top young players including Pearce who won the Men’s Club Championship recently.
And Pearce and Williams are part of the Milton team who have reached the last four of the BCCS National Junior Golf Competition. The finals take place this weekend at Staverton Park in Daventry.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United's players were generally poor as they bowed out of the EFL Cup to lower-level opposition
-
2
Will Peterborough United cash in again as Siriki Dembele looks set to move to Turkish football?
-
3
Grant McCann frustrated with his Peterborough United players who have made the manager's decisions easy ahead of tough League One fixtures
-
4
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup
-
5
Peterborough United's back-up boys failed to deliver to make claims of 'the strongest squad for 25 years' look rather silly, an impressive manager and a Posh old boy showing the value of patience and perseverance
Williams & Charlie Pearce (won 2 holes up), and Euan Herson & Kai Raymond (won 1 up) saw off The Bedfordshire in an effective quarter-final.
Pearce, Williams and Kai Raymond helped Northants win the Anglian Cup Final 9-3 against Cambridgeshire recently. Pearce won both his matches.
Sam Mayman (11) won a three-club competition at Milton with 38 points from a 25-handicap.
*Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams made his way through the Milton Junior ranks before turning professional last year.
Williams competed in the Czech Open last weekend, a DP World tour event screened live on Sky Sports. Unfortunately he missed the cut by two shots after rounds of 72 and 73 (one over par).
Williams will get another chance to shine this week when he contests the Omega European Masters on the fabled Crans-sur-Sierre course in Switzerland.
*Another top Milton player Thalia Martin is due to take part in the Skfato Open in Sweden, a ladies European Tour event this week. Martin is currently 108th in the tour rankings with earnings of 17,411.30 euros.
*Babu Odedra almost pulled off a famous double at the Elton Furze Club Championships. He won the gross prize, but finished second behind Tony Jones in the nett competition.
LATEST LOCAL CLUB RESULTS
NENE PARK
Seniors: Red Tee Comp TW: 1 John Young 49pts, 2 Kamlesh Makawana 48, 3 Ashley Mellor 47.
Men: Monthind Trophy: 1 Minaz Kassam 41pts, 2 Jason Home 40, 3 Anant Maher 40 pts.
Mixed: Greensomes: 1st David Riley/Joyce Fisher 41pts, 2 Brian Cox/Jane Darnes 40, 3 Kevin/Ann Hawkins 40.
Ladies: August Stableford (OM). Div 1: 1 Christine Dixon 40pts, 2 Caron Lawson 37, 3 Pam Davis 36. Div 2: 1 Terry Choi 42pts, 2 Vivien Clark 35, 3 Ans Chilvers 33.
ELTON FURZE
Seniors: Strokeplay Championship: Gross: 1 Babu O'Dedra, 2 Jonathan Page, 3 Paul Bolden. Nett: 1 Tony Jones, 2 Babu O'Dedra, 3 Richard Cheng.
Ladies: Medal: 1 Liz Titheridge, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Sarah Wade.
Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Roger Wentworth, 2 Richard Hingston, 3 Paul Black.
Furzegate Pairs: 1 P. Eustace/G Hodson, 2 M Graham/P Kelly, 3 P Scaife/S Growcott.
MILTON
Ladies: Bunna MacFayden Masters: 1 Carol Dunn nett 67, 2 Mary Martin 67, 3 Diane Aherne 68.