Jacob brings the Bacon home for COPs, medals galore for Deepings swimmers

Jacob Bacon of COPs with his two awards from the East Region Championships.

​The event took place in Ipswich and then Luton on different dates with COPs collecting 19 golds, 33 silver and 27 bronze medals as well as providing 164 finalists.

COPs’ Jacob Bacon won the top 12 year old male athlete and top overall athlete awards.

Alexis Johnson won her first regional medal.

From left, Jacob Briers, James Cash and Oliver Shepherd of Deepings Swimming Club

Head coach Ben Negus said: “I am delighted to see the hard work and effort of our members pay off.

"Last year we were 5th in the medal table, but this year we finished a clear 2nd and have the top performing athlete in 14 yrs and under championships.”

DEEPINGS SWIMMING CLUB

Fourteen swimmers won 40 medals as Deepings Swimming Club enjoyed an outstanding Tulip Open Meet at South Lincs in Spalding.

Alexis Johnson of COPs.

Oliver Clarke (10) had an incredible weekend, medalling in every one of his races to contribute 10 medals, including four golds.

Deepings results: Oliver Clarke (10yrs): gold – 50m fly, 50m, 100m and 200m breast; silver – 50m, 100m and 200m free, 200IM, 50m and 100m back; Noah Skinner (12yrs): bronze – 200m breast; William Burdock (13yrs): silver - 200m back; Jack Bell (14yrs): bronze – 200m back; Jack Cradock (14yrs): bronze – 100m fly; Lewis Tarver (14yrs): silver – 100m breast; bronze – 50m and 200m breast; Harry Newman (15/O): gold – 200m back; bronze - 100m and 200m free, 200IM, 50m and 100m back; George Shaw (15/0): silver – 200m fly; bronze – 50m fly; Caitlynn Edmeades (9yrs): gold – 200m frees, 200m breast; silver – 100m free; bronze – 50m breast, 50m free; Olivia Laud (9yrs): bronze – 200m back; Lottie Ava Flatters (10yrs): bronze – 200m free, 100m fly; Lottie Jenkinson (12yrs): silver – 100m and 200m free, 200m fly; bronze – 50m fly and 100m back; Eleanor Twinley (12yrs): bronze – 200m fly; Kendra Greenwood-Covell (15/O): silver – 200m fly.

Jacob Briers claimed two freestyle gold medals at the Eckington Open meet in South Yorkshire. He won the 14 yrs 400m with a personal best time of 4:40.99 and the 1550m in 18:22.38.