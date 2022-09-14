It was a Swiss miss for Milton Golf Club's Ladies European Tour professional, plus the latest local club results

Thalia Martin

Martin shot rounds of 74 & 73 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open in Zug for a three over par score to miss the cut by one.

She now moves on to the Lacoste Ladies Open France in Biarritz, a three round event which starts on Thursday.

Kamlesh Makwana was an impressive winner of the Seniors September Medal at Orton Meadows with a nett score of 62 to beat Alan Rolf by four shots.

Local club results...MILTON

Ladies: Wright Cup 4BBB: 1 Vicky Hickling & Georgia Sly 43pts, 2 Ros Cuthbert & Christine Macleod 42, 3 Linda Gill & Heather Simpson 37.

NENE PARK

Seniors: OM September Medal: 1st Kamlesh Makwana nett 62, 2 Alan Rolf 66, 3 Vaughan Lutkin 68.

David Elwell Trophy: 1 Mark Davey 42pts, 2 Trevor Lewis 40, 3 Mike Wilson 38.

Men: Midweek Stableford: 1 Mark Tyler 35pts, 2 Kieran Scarff 31.

P’boro Mini Golf Summer Lg Rd 5: 1 Stuart Randall 37pts, 2 Richard Corner 35, 3 Paul Gausden 35.

Overall Result: 1st Gary Meisel 110pts, 2 Mark Turnbull 108, 3 Minaz Kassam 106.

Ladies: Timac Life Trophy: Div 1: 1 Caroline Hall 39pts, 2 Maggie Davey 38, 3 Judy Hendry 37 pts. Div 2: 1 Caron Lawson 37pts, 2 Jane Watson 36, 3 Barbara Bird 34.

ELTON FURZE

Mixed: Match drew 3-3 at Greetham Valley: Elton names only: Steve Furzeland/Karin Henderson halved, David Smith/Suzanne Jones halved, Roger Wentworth/Maureen Taylor W 2&1, Paddy Kelly/Trish Crighton W 6&4, Roy Taggart/Marilyn Smith L 2&1, Tony Kane/Oggie Wentworth L 1 down.

Ladies: Midweek Stableford: 1 Jackie Butler, 2 Anna Fray, 3 Trish Croke.

Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Lee Blewett, 3 Kieran Pauley.