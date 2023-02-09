Holes in one on successive days at Milton Golf Club
There have been holes in one by Milton members on successive days in February.
And they both arrived on the par three 16th hole.
Ted Dunn was the first to deliver an ace and he was followed by John Hickling who saw his tee shot disappear into the hole during a stableford competition for club seniors.
Latest local club results…
MILTON
Seniors: Stableford: Div One – 1 Gordon Varley 40pts, 2 David Longworth 38, 3 Bandi Shoban 37. Div Two – 1 Colin Shearman 44pts, 2 Steve Wright 43, 3 Sion Lewis 43. Div Three – 1 Mike Bdzola 43pts, 2 John Mayman 38, 3 Ian Burrow 37.
Ladies: Stableford: 1 Margaret Stone 34pts, 2 Linda Gill 29, 3 Elaine Mankelow 27.
NENE PARK
Seniors: OM Feb Stableford: 1 Stephen Nolan 38pts, 2 Mark Davey 36, 3 John Wood 35. Serpentine Green Winter Lg: 1 Andrew Parker 39pts, 2 Richard Sowell 38, 3 Richard Card 37.
Ladies: Feb Stableford: Div 1: 1 Jayne Davis 35pts, 2 Tae Gooding 35, 3 Karen Hiles 34. Div 2: 1 Joyce Fisher 34pts, 2 Jae Lester 33, 3 Stacey Bill 32.
Mixed: 3 Club Challenge: Div 1: Ross Sutherland 36pts, 2 Mark Tyler 35, 3 Mitaire Uyovbukerhi 33. Div 2: 1 Philip Wells 42pts, 2 Denise Payne 36 pts, 3 Maria Green 34.
ELTON FURZE
Men: Feb Stableford: Div 1: 1 Duncan Perry, 2 Tyson Bond, 3 Mbachi Nkana. Div 2: 1 Alan Butler, 2 Russell Bunnage, 3 Paul Bolden. Div 3: 1 Gregory Whittle, 2 Chris Orr, 3 Rob Stone.
Ladies: Feb Stableford: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Dawn Nkana, 3 Anne Milsom.