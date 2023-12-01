Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s Robin Tiger Williams has made his first cut on the DP World Tour.

Robin Tiger Williams celebrates his Sunshine Tour win.

Williams is in three under par after two rounds of the prestigious South African Open at the long, 8,300 yard Blair Atholl Golf Estate just North of Johannesburg to beat the cut mark by four shots.

Williams (22) qualified to play DP World Tour events by winning the Fortress Invitational event on the South African Sunshine Tour at Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng in October.

He’s now on course for his biggest payday as the South African Open carries a prize purse of $1,500,000.

Robin Tiger Williams at the start of his professional career.

Williams is currently joint 26th, but is just six shots behind the leader Jesper Svensson of Sweden after a second round of 69 to follow a first round par score of 72.

One shot behind the Milton Man is 2011 Masters champion Charles Schwartzel. The final two rounds will be played over the weekend.

Williams said: “I am delighted to make my first ever cut in a DP World Tour event. Proof that if you work hard enough, and if you keep believing, you can start achieving your goals."

Williams has played DP World Tour events at St Andrews and at Close House, but missed the cut on both occasions. He appeared in the British Masters at Close House aged just 16.

Williams has previously won events on the MENA (Middle East North African) Tour and he also won earlier this summer when taking the Altron Big Easy Tour tournament at Soweto Country Club.