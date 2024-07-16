John Devine. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s rare enough for golfers to ‘shoot their age,’ but to do it after suffering numerous serious health issues is a remarkable achievement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Devine (74) gave up his passion for 10 years while he had a triple heart bypass and a pacemaker fitted, and then battled against a pulmonary embolism and prostrate cancer.

His son Mark persuaded him to get out and about on the golf course again and within two years he was back with a handicap in single figures and he recently shot rounds of 74 in the first round of the Nene Park Senior Club Championships and again an Orton Meadows Senior event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn’t win either event, but that’s a trivial point when set against the bigger picture.

Golfer John Devine (right) with his playing partners Gary Meisel and James Macdonald at Thorpe Wood. Photo David Lowndes.

"I thought my sporting days were over,” Devine admitted. “But golf has given me a new lease of life again. I just love competing and also meeting new friends.

"I led the Nene Park Seniors Championship after one day, but didn’t have a very good second round.”

Devine was a 3.5 handicapper at his peak. He played off 10 in the Nene Park Seniors for over 70s and finished a close third behind John Penney and Roger Barron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine started out as a member of Orton Meadows before moving on to North Foreland GC in Kent and then Benoni Golf and Country Club in South Africa before returning to Thorpe Wood in 2022.

The former aircraft engineering consultant’s career highlights include winning the North Foreland Scratch Knockout in 1999 and when shooting a level par 71 at Royal Troon, a tough course which is on the Open rota.

Latest club results

NENE PARK

Mixed: Greensomes League Rd 3 OM: 1 Cath Hunt/Neil Holmes 41pts, 2 Hayley Gillespie/James Gillespie 38, 3 Dave Riley/Joyce Fisher 38. Ping Mixed 4BBB Orton Meadows: 1 Minaz Kassam/Karen Ivens 46pts, 2nd Bob Morris/Vanessa Morris 42, 3 Mbachi Nkana/Dawn Nkana 41.

Men: Nine Hole League: 1 George Burnside 42/33, 2 Geoff Siggins 48/35, 3eorge Walters 43/35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: July Medal TW: Division One 1Anne Curwen 85/67, 2 Louise Fisher 94/68, 3 Barbara Bird 96/69. Division Two 1 Vanessa Morris 101/72, 2 Gill Wilson 105/74, 3 Kate Mann 127/76.

Seniors: July Medal OM: 1 John Wood 75/67, 2 Steve Lawrence 89/67, 3 Hugh Crawford 73/69.

MILTON

Captain’s Day: Ladies: 1 Overall Ros Cuthbert 39pts. Division One: 1 Carol Dunn 37pts. 2 Heather Simpson 34, 3 Elaine Mankelow 33. Division Two: 1 Janet Seconde 36pts, 2 Chris Laxton 34, 3 Suzanne Edwards 31. Division Three: 1 Mary Martin 34pts, 2 Glenis Rose 33, 3 Wendy Greenaway 33.

Men: 1 Barry Salisbury 42pts, 2 Pete Thompson 37, 3 Bob Bellamy 36, 4 Jamie Dye 35, 5 Matt Fovargue 35.

ELTON FURZE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men: Paul Mountier Championship: 1 David Rawson, 2 Aaron Roe, 3 Tony Kane. Midweek medal: 1 Chris Crouch, 2 Jake Barnes, 3 Colin Pogson.

Ladies: Midweek stableford: 1 Karin Henderson, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Barbara Stone.

Seniors: Strokeplay Championship: 1 Vernon Brown, 2 Roger Wentworth, 3 Neil Wade.