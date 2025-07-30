Goalkeeper school presentations, Milton to host prestigious golf tournament and darts latest

The Club GK prize winners.

Club GK Goalkeeping Schools have held their presentation ceremony for the 2024-25 season.

It was the club's 16th season of handing out awards and, as always, former students attended the ceremony, including former Posh Academy scholar Jake West who now plays for Spalding United.

The club’s very first member, Dylan Martin, also attended as did Alfie Bird who has played for the rapidly emerging FC Peterborough senior side.

Club founder Darren Gibbons said: "It has been another great year for us that’s seen our students play at the likes of Man City and Watford’s Academy. We had Thomas Dockerill take part in a trial at Ipswich Town and we have numerous keepers currently in training with both Cambridge Utd and Norwich City. Ruby Muscroft, a brilliant female keeper, is with Norwich.

"I am also delighted to see so many of them picking up awards at their own team presentations and winning tournaments, with the likes of Frankie Haynes recently winning a big futsal tournament out in Italy on penalties with the City of Peterborough club.”

GOLF

Peterborough Milton Golf club are hosting an annual golf Pro-am event in conjunction with the PGA in England (Midlands) on Wednesday, August 6.

Now in its 15th successful year the event has attracted PGA Professionals and Amateurs from all around the Midland region. With the first group off at 8.00am a full list of 40 teams of three amateurs will contest for amateur prizes and the PGA Professional per team will chase the Champion PGA golfer title.

Play is in Pro-am stableford format with the best two scores counting on each hole. All competitors will be tested on the challenging and picturesque par 71 parkland course.

The event has attracted the current top Order of Merit PGA Professionals within the Midlands and the 2024 winner David Coupland from Woodhall Spa Golf Club is defending his title.

Competitors are joined by the main event sponsor The Roe Group and Peterborough Audi along with other local sponsors, Britannia Fire & Security, SP Insurance, Moore, Olive Print & Graphics, R.G. Lickerish Ltd, Ultimate Kitchens, Boundless and national sponsor Christophe Duchamps who are providing a luxury wristwatch for nearest the pin on the tricky par three 9th hole.

Results from the local clubs…

ELTON FURZE

Mixed: The Owls Mixed Pairs Strokeplay Betterball: 1 B. Stone/D. Clifton, E.Johnson/G. Shacklock, 3 S. Wade/D. Smith.

Up with the Lark, Singles Stableford: 1 Sue Pawson, 2 Stephen Furzeland, 3 Mark Forge.

Ladies: Captains Day, Pairs Stableford Betterball: 1 B. Uckermann/B. Nightingale, 2 S. Simpson/M. Steel, 3 A. Milsom/B. Stone. Alternate Captains Day, Pairs Stableford Betterball: 1: Elizabeth Johnson/Heather Bayliss, 2 Liz Titheridge/Maureen Ledger, 3 Marilyn Smith/Maureen Taylor.

Seniors: Mixed Fun Waltz 123 competition: 1 S. Wade/S. Dibble/P. Bolden, 2 M. Eldridge/P. Hingston/J. Hurley, 3 D. Clarke/D. Hand/R. Yemc.

NENE PARK

Men: Open TW: Division One: 1 Mark Turnbull 74/66, 2 Matthew Whitwell 75/66, 3 Mark Tyler 76/69. Division Two: 1 Anant Maher 82/68, 2 Paul Elliot 81/68, 3 Jamie Homewood 82/69. Division Three: 1 Kamlesh Makwana 83/65, 2d Chris Allen 88/69, 3 Glenn Forman 87/69

Ladies: Mo Hopkins Salver, TW 9 holes 28-54 handicap: 1 Bridget Sowell 20pts, 2 Patsy Plested 18, 3 Lorraine Mann 18.

Stableford Orton Meadows: 1 Elaine Williams 36pts, 2 Helen Biggs 33, 3 Mary Webber 33.

Seniors: Summer League Rd 4 OM: 1 Lesson Carter 38pts, 2 Andy Mason 35, 3 Neil Dodd 34.

Open TW: Division One: 1 Mark Davey 42pts, 2 James McEwan 39, 3 Barry Tyler 38. Division Two: 1 Richard Sowell 38pts, 2 Zac Rolt 37, 3 Johnny Carstairs 36.

Mixed: Greensomes Rd 6 OM: 1t Cath Hunt/Neil Holmes 42pts, 2 Heather Oestel/Scott Oestel 40, 3 Colin Webber/Mary Webber 38.

DARTS

MIxed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Farcet P10 47pts, 2 Boulevard Bail Bonds P9 44pts, 3 Boule B P8 41pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P9 28pts, 5 Apple Cart P8 16pts.

Results: Boule B 4, Boulevard Believers 2; Farcet 4, Apple Cart 2.

High scores: Jason Creighton-Moss (Apple Cart) 180; John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140, 134, 100; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 140; Kevin Eldred (Farcet) 140; Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 135, 100 x 2; Paula De'ath (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 135; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 125, 100 x 2; Lis Chambers (Boulevard Believers) 106.

High Finish: Dennis Harbour 108 (Boule B).