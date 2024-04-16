Generous Gedney Hill Golf Club members in charity boost, plus the latest local club results

Generous ​Gedney Hill Golf Club members exceeded expectations by raising a cracking £5,850 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
From the right, Chris Bennett, Steve Steels, Rob Bye and a volunteer from Pancreatic Cancer UK along with some of the Gedney Hill Golf Club members.From the right, Chris Bennett, Steve Steels, Rob Bye and a volunteer from Pancreatic Cancer UK along with some of the Gedney Hill Golf Club members.
Ladies captain Chris Bennett chose the charity for the club’s fund-raising efforts after two members passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2022.

Club captain Rob Bye and s eniors’ captain Steve Steels donated the monies made on their captains’ days, while Kevin King organised a skydive with his work colleagues from Earls Scaffolding Ltd.

​Results from the local clubs…

The skydivers who raised money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.The skydivers who raised money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
ELTON FURZE

Men: Midweek medal: 1 John Mackle, 2 Mark Forge, 3 Jonathan Page.

Elton Masters: 1 Kieran Pauley, 2 Stephen Anderson, 3 Sean Melia.

Ladies: Medal: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Sue Pawson.

Elton Masters: 1 Belinda Ueckermann, 2 Sue Pawson, 3 Pauline Hurley.

Seniors: Match beat Ramsey 6-2: Pat McDonald/Harvey Davenport won 3&1; Shirley Simpson/David Pope won 2&1; Steve Mansfield/Gary Hodson won 6&4; Roger Mayhew/Roy Taggart won 1 up; Dave Reilly/ Ian Simpson won 5&4; John Durrance/David Smith won 1 up; John Mackle/Dave Rawson lost 3&2; Jon Page/Micky Graham lost 3&1.

MILTON

Ladies: April Medal 1: 1 Jodi Peggs nett 73, 2 Emily Horsted 74.

April Medal 2: Division One: 1 Linda Glossop nett 77, 2 Heather Simpson 77. Division Two: 1 Sheila Mayman nett 79, 2 Sandra Stout 80.

NENE PARK

Men: AFH OOM Monthly Medal: Division One 1 Chris Hewitt 75/72, 2 Stewart Shinkin 82/74, 3 Matthew Oliver 89/75. Division Two: 1 Carl Francis 86/70, 2 Chris Allen 90/72, 3 Richard Elliot 93/72.

Ladies: April Medal TW: Division One: 1 Tae Gooding 97/77, 2 Anne Curwen 95/79, 3 Jayne Davis 99/81. Division Two: 1 Elaine Williams 112/80, Michelle Gourdie 117/87, 3 Stacey Bell 128/87.

Seniors: April Medal TW: Division One: 1 Vernon Brown 79/68, 2 Clint Turner79/71 3 Hugh Crawford 79/72. Division Two: 1 Richard Sowell 90/71, 2 David Walker 97/73, 3 Nigel Richards 92/73.

