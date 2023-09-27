Gedney Hill golfers are through to the national finals

Chris Bennett and Kim Markillie

A total of 938 clubs entered the nationwide competition and after seven rounds the number of clubs has been whittled down to the last 16.

Kim and Chris recently played Round 7 at Overstone Park Golf Club, Northampton and won 2 up.

They are now through to the final rounds to be held at the prestigious Marriott St Pierre course in Chepstow between October 8-10.

Milton Golf Club’s senior team finished a busy summer with a 6.5-1.5 win over local rivals North Luffenham.

Biggest winners were Wayne Stocks and Paul Newton, and Roy Chowings and Sut Panchi who both triumphed by 5 & 4 margins.

The latest results from the local clubs…

MILTON

Seniors

Match: Beat North Luffenham 6.5-1.5: Brent Joyce/Paul Chaplain-Barton W4&3; Wayne Stocks/Paul Newton W5&4; David Rager/Pete Waters W1 up; Rod Allerton/Tim Martin W4&3; Paul Sproat/Chris Peacock halved; Roy Chowings/Sut Panchi W5&4; John Mayman/Ernie Miller L1 down; Geoff Dunmore/Peter Addison W1 up.

NENE PARK

Seniors

OM Autumn Stableford: 1 Peter Burgoyne 39pts, 2 Neil Dodd 39, 3 Peter Rose 38.

Texas Scramble: 1 B. Cox, J. Wood & S. Biggs net 57; 2 L. Carter, H. Crawford & J Devine 57; 3 G. Murthwaite, R. Gooding & A. Parker 58.

Ladies

OM September Stableford: Div 1: 1 Liz Norfolk 38pts, 2 Helen Biggs 35, 3 Karen Ivens 35. Div 2: 1 Karen Russell 42pts, 2 Linda Macdonald 37, 3 Penny Ibbotson 36.

Men

Woodman Trophy: Div 1: 1 Gary Meisel 40pts, 2 Grzegorz Kaczmarcyk 40, 3 Stuart Webb 37. Div 2: 1 Charlie Flintoft 38pts, 2 Brian Cox 37, 3 Pau Dearing 36.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Medal: 1 Sue Pawson, 2 Georgina Matthews.

John Brenstuhl Memorial Trophy