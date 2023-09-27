News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Gedney Hill golfers are through to the national finals

At the beginning of the year Gedney Hill members Kim Markillie and Chris Bennett started on the Daily Mail Foursomes journey.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Chris Bennett and Kim MarkillieChris Bennett and Kim Markillie
Chris Bennett and Kim Markillie

A total of 938 clubs entered the nationwide competition and after seven rounds the number of clubs has been whittled down to the last 16.

Kim and Chris recently played Round 7 at Overstone Park Golf Club, Northampton and won 2 up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are now through to the final rounds to be held at the prestigious Marriott St Pierre course in Chepstow between October 8-10.

Milton Golf Club’s senior team finished a busy summer with a 6.5-1.5 win over local rivals North Luffenham.

Most Popular

Biggest winners were Wayne Stocks and Paul Newton, and Roy Chowings and Sut Panchi who both triumphed by 5 & 4 margins.

The latest results from the local clubs…

MILTON

Seniors

Match: Beat North Luffenham 6.5-1.5: Brent Joyce/Paul Chaplain-Barton W4&3; Wayne Stocks/Paul Newton W5&4; David Rager/Pete Waters W1 up; Rod Allerton/Tim Martin W4&3; Paul Sproat/Chris Peacock halved; Roy Chowings/Sut Panchi W5&4; John Mayman/Ernie Miller L1 down; Geoff Dunmore/Peter Addison W1 up.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

OM Autumn Stableford: 1 Peter Burgoyne 39pts, 2 Neil Dodd 39, 3 Peter Rose 38.

Texas Scramble: 1 B. Cox, J. Wood & S. Biggs net 57; 2 L. Carter, H. Crawford & J Devine 57; 3 G. Murthwaite, R. Gooding & A. Parker 58.

Ladies

OM September Stableford: Div 1: 1 Liz Norfolk 38pts, 2 Helen Biggs 35, 3 Karen Ivens 35. Div 2: 1 Karen Russell 42pts, 2 Linda Macdonald 37, 3 Penny Ibbotson 36.

Men

Woodman Trophy: Div 1: 1 Gary Meisel 40pts, 2 Grzegorz Kaczmarcyk 40, 3 Stuart Webb 37. Div 2: 1 Charlie Flintoft 38pts, 2 Brian Cox 37, 3 Pau Dearing 36.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Medal: 1 Sue Pawson, 2 Georgina Matthews.

John Brenstuhl Memorial Trophy

Men: 1 Simon Peck, 2 Michael Barnes, 3 Peter Mann. Ladies: 1 Barbara Stone, 2 Sara Gadsby, 3 Carla Myhill.

Related topics:Chris BennettNorthamptonSeniors