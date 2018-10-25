First senior win for Hedley

Have your say

Greetham Valley junior member Jonathan Hedley had his first senior win with a terrific round of 84-17=67 in the Poppy Appeal Medal.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Ramsey 2, Elton Furze 2 (Elton Furze names first): J. Walters/K. Henderson beat L. Charlton/J. Buddle 2 up; B. Stone/L. Titheridge halved with A. Bevan/V. Forsythe; M. Smith/J. Ross halved with S. Bentham/P. Simpson; J. Butler/L. King lost to D. Robinson/J. Freeman 4&3.

Mixed

Past Captains Competition: Men - 1 C. Webber 36pts. Ladies - 1 T. Crighton 39pts.

Men

Mid week Stableford: 1 J. Page 39pts; 2 P. Davies 34pts.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 David Wheatley 36pts; 2 Alan Soper 35pts; 3 Paul Gabriel 34pts. Division Two - 1 Mark Arber 35pts; 2 Paul Fredericks 33pts; 3 Dave Holbrow 33pts.

Mixed

Guy Hassall Family Foursomes: 1 Richard Berry/Benjamin Baker 38pts; 2 Karen Trevor/Eddie Trevor 34 pts; 3 Wendy Greenaway/Micky Greenaway 34pts .

MARCH

Seniors

October Medal: 1 Graham Twist net 71; 2 Kenneth Hocken net 72; 3 Ray Pescud net 72.

Ladies

October Medal: 1 Emma Norman net 78; 2 Fiona Wood net 80; 3 Carolyn Morton net 82.

Mixed

Open (9 holes): 1 Gina & Hugh Cameron (Ramsey) 20pts; 2 Mark Athow and Emma Norman (March) 20pts; 3 Malcolm & Nikki Stead (Tydd St Giles) 16pts.

Men

Turkey Trot: 1 Simon Adams 40pts; 2 Steve Parish 39pts; 3 Lewis Hearn 39pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Mid week Stableford (Thorpe Wood): 1 Cath Hunt 38pts; 2 Matthews 36pts; 3 Jayne Davis 35pts.

Seniors

October Stableford: Division One - 1 Michael McCreery 37pts; 2 Graham Jones 36pts; 3 Ranu Odedra 35pts. Division Two - 1 David Green 35pts; 2 Paul Lucas 35pts; 3 Keith Drew 34pts.

Men

Serpentine Green Winter League: Division One - 1 Martin Gee 41pts; 2 Mark Forman 38pts; 3 Chris Hewitt 38pts. Division Two - 1 Keith Burton 39pts; 2 Richard Elliott 37pts; 3 Jason Cannon 35pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Poppy Appeal Medal: 1 Jonathan Hedley 84-17=67; 2 Adam Clegg 74-5=69; 3 Paul Jackson 76-7=69.

Ladies

Poppy Appeal Medal: 1 Yasmin Bass 102-27=75; 2 Pat Jamieson 89-14=75; 3 Jo Robinson net 76.

Seniors

Poppy Appeal Medal: 1 Brian Gordon 85-15=70; 2 Len Rice 90-20=70; 3 Keith Stafford 85-14=71.