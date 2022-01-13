First professional tournament win for Milton Golf Club member
Peterborough Milton’s Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams has won his first golf tournament since turning professional.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:35 am
Williams claimed victory in the Q-School Warm-Up State Mines Country Club event in Brakpan, Gauteng.
He finished two shots clear on 13 under par in the three-round event with scores of 67, 67 and 69.
Williams is currently playing on the ‘Big Easy’ Tour which is a qualifying event for Sunshine Tour.