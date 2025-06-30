Ellie is a Milton Golf Club champion for the third year in a row, while Adam Scott takes the men's title, early exit for 'Wolfie' in senior darts event

From the left, Milton Ladies captain Diane Ahearne, nett champion Georgina Dunn and gross champion Ellie Mae Horsted.

Ellie Mae Horsted has completed a hat-trick of wins in the Ladies Club Championship at Milton Golf Club.

Horsted shot a gross score of 150 over two rounds played over one weekend at the club to claim top spot for the third year in a row. Georgina Dunn took the nett prize with a score of 141.

Other winners were: Saturday – best nett Linda Glossop, best gross – Maliha Mirza. Sunday - best nett Jen Edwards, best gross - Angela Roper.

The men’s champion is Adam Scott. The one-handicapper shot rounds of 76 & 73 to win by one shot from young Adam Barker. who plays off two, who shot 76 & 74.

Other local club results

MILTON

Ladies

Medal Cup: 1 Suzy Howard nett 69, 2 Ann Nicholls Nett 73.

Hamer Trophy: 1 Christine Macleod, 2 Lesley Mcfarlane.

Long Handicap Cup: 1 Christine Macleod, 2 Janet Goodall.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Golf Trust: 1 Jaqueline Butler, 2 Anita Cordery, 3 Anne Milsom.

Fun Comp, Pairs Betterball. 1 Wendy Pritchett/Carla Fogerty, 2 Karin Henderson/Anne Milsom, 3 Trish Croke/Anne Maris

Seniors

Social Comp: Mixed Betterball Stableford: 1 R. Cheng/R. Watts/L. Wells, 2 P. McDonald/S. Drury/H. Davenport, 3 V. Brown/R. Wentworth/N. Hollands.

Match v Brampton: Lost 1-6. Elton scores: David Pope & Graham Leggett W2 & 1; Rich Hall & Steve Mansfield L3 & 2; John Durance & David Rawson L4 & 3; Ken Huntly & Colin Bayliss L5 & 4; Trevor Hunter & Roger Mayhew L4 & 3; David Tansley & Martin WIlliment L5 & 4

Men

Midweek roll-up medal: 1 Charlie Farrance, 2 Jake Barnes, 3 Darren Hunt.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Summer League Rd 3: 1 Colin Strickle 38pts, 2 Alan Rolf 36, 3 Alan Rolf 33

DARTS

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams lost 5-2 in the first round of the World Seniors Darts Champion of Champions event in Portsmouth.Northern Irishman Neil Duff saw off the 69 year-old Market Deeping-based three time world champion in a 12-man invitational event. Scotsman Ross Montgomery won the event for the second season in a row beating Richie Howson from England 8-5 in the final.

SUMMER MIXED DOUBLES LEAGUE

Standings: 1 Boulevard Bail Bonds P7 36pts, 2 Farcet P7 31pts, 3 Boule B P5 29pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P7 22pts, 5 Apple Cart P6 10pts.

Results: Boulevard Bail Bonds 5, Boulevard Believers 1.

High scores: John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140, 135; Lewis Walker (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140; Sam Harris (Boulevard Believers) 135; Glenn Smith (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 121; Betty Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 120; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 114; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100.

The Peterborough Ladies Clubs League held their presentation night recently.

Trophy winners were…

League title – Parkway; Pam Savage Trophy - Ann Shipp, Boulevard C; Singles Trophy – Bobbie McKillop, Boulevard C; Captains’ Pat Hyman Trophy – Kerri Yeomans, Boulevard B; Doubles Trophy – Akvile Spicinaite and Lucy Moore, Boulevard A; Triples Trophy – Mary Bliszczak, Pauline Warburton, Helen Bliszczak, PSL; Fours Trophy – Amelia Milton, Akvile Spicinaite, Edna Bridges, Lucy Moore, Boulevard A; Spin the Board Trophy – Marisa Clark, YRBL and Jenny Hensey, Boulevard A.