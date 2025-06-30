Ellie is a Milton Golf Club champion for the third year in a row, while Adam Scott takes the men's title, early exit for 'Wolfie' in senior darts event
Horsted shot a gross score of 150 over two rounds played over one weekend at the club to claim top spot for the third year in a row. Georgina Dunn took the nett prize with a score of 141.
Other winners were: Saturday – best nett Linda Glossop, best gross – Maliha Mirza. Sunday - best nett Jen Edwards, best gross - Angela Roper.
The men’s champion is Adam Scott. The one-handicapper shot rounds of 76 & 73 to win by one shot from young Adam Barker. who plays off two, who shot 76 & 74.
Other local club results
MILTON
Ladies
Medal Cup: 1 Suzy Howard nett 69, 2 Ann Nicholls Nett 73.
Hamer Trophy: 1 Christine Macleod, 2 Lesley Mcfarlane.
Long Handicap Cup: 1 Christine Macleod, 2 Janet Goodall.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies
Golf Trust: 1 Jaqueline Butler, 2 Anita Cordery, 3 Anne Milsom.
Fun Comp, Pairs Betterball. 1 Wendy Pritchett/Carla Fogerty, 2 Karin Henderson/Anne Milsom, 3 Trish Croke/Anne Maris
Seniors
Social Comp: Mixed Betterball Stableford: 1 R. Cheng/R. Watts/L. Wells, 2 P. McDonald/S. Drury/H. Davenport, 3 V. Brown/R. Wentworth/N. Hollands.
Match v Brampton: Lost 1-6. Elton scores: David Pope & Graham Leggett W2 & 1; Rich Hall & Steve Mansfield L3 & 2; John Durance & David Rawson L4 & 3; Ken Huntly & Colin Bayliss L5 & 4; Trevor Hunter & Roger Mayhew L4 & 3; David Tansley & Martin WIlliment L5 & 4
Men
Midweek roll-up medal: 1 Charlie Farrance, 2 Jake Barnes, 3 Darren Hunt.
NENE PARK
Seniors
Summer League Rd 3: 1 Colin Strickle 38pts, 2 Alan Rolf 36, 3 Alan Rolf 33
DARTS
Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams lost 5-2 in the first round of the World Seniors Darts Champion of Champions event in Portsmouth.Northern Irishman Neil Duff saw off the 69 year-old Market Deeping-based three time world champion in a 12-man invitational event. Scotsman Ross Montgomery won the event for the second season in a row beating Richie Howson from England 8-5 in the final.
SUMMER MIXED DOUBLES LEAGUE
Standings: 1 Boulevard Bail Bonds P7 36pts, 2 Farcet P7 31pts, 3 Boule B P5 29pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P7 22pts, 5 Apple Cart P6 10pts.
Results: Boulevard Bail Bonds 5, Boulevard Believers 1.
High scores: John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140, 135; Lewis Walker (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140; Sam Harris (Boulevard Believers) 135; Glenn Smith (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 121; Betty Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 120; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 114; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100.
The Peterborough Ladies Clubs League held their presentation night recently.
Trophy winners were…
League title – Parkway; Pam Savage Trophy - Ann Shipp, Boulevard C; Singles Trophy – Bobbie McKillop, Boulevard C; Captains’ Pat Hyman Trophy – Kerri Yeomans, Boulevard B; Doubles Trophy – Akvile Spicinaite and Lucy Moore, Boulevard A; Triples Trophy – Mary Bliszczak, Pauline Warburton, Helen Bliszczak, PSL; Fours Trophy – Amelia Milton, Akvile Spicinaite, Edna Bridges, Lucy Moore, Boulevard A; Spin the Board Trophy – Marisa Clark, YRBL and Jenny Hensey, Boulevard A.
