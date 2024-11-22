Double award winning seniors at Elton Furze Golf Club, plus latest Nene Park results
Milsom won the Three D's Salver Seniors Winter Eclectic award and teamed up with wife Anne Milsom to claim the Phil Hilton Senior Mixed Knockout competition.
Hodson won the Peter Beesley Summer Eclectic prize and also the Keith Taylor Trophy Pairs Betterball with Paul Eustace. Keith’s widow Maureen Taylor presented this award.
Seniors captain David Pope also presented prizes to David Ballard and David West who won the Geoff Walker Trophy for the Seniors Pairs Knockout and John Dewis who won the Peter Login Veterans 70+ Trophy.
Latest local club results…
Elton Furze
Ladies
Stableford: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Karin Henderson, 3 Sarah Wade.
Nene Park
Men
Captain’s Pairs Texas Scramble: 1 Aaron Baker/Declan Brooks 44pts, 2 Ryan Mason/Matthew Oliver 43, 3 Mark Turnbull/ Greg Kaczmarczyk 43.
Ladies
November Stableford Orton Meadows: Division One: 1 Maggie Davey 37pts, 2 Anne Curwen 34, 3 Karen Ivens 33. Division Two: 1 Penny Ibbotson 27pts, 2 Lynda Barrett 26, 3 Joyce Critchley 26.
Seniors
Betterball stableford Thorpe Wood: 1 Paul Wright/Wai Lee 46pts, 2 Les Carter/John Devine 42, 3 Gary Witney/Roy Beniston 42.