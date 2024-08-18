Robin 'Tiger' Williams

Milton Golf Club’s Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams equalled the course record during a strong showing at the Czech Masters in Prague.

It was a rollercoaster ride for the 22 year-old who was on the verge of missing the cut at the PGA National Oaks course when he birdied three of the last four holes in his second round score of 69. He followed that with his record-equalling 63 to move up to seventh and he had climbed to third in the final round before consecutive double bogeys dropped him down the standings.

Williams still managed to finish a creditable joint 12th with a four-round score of 14 under par. His round scores were 71, 68, 63 and 71 and his share of the prize pool should be around $36K. Frenchman David Ravetto won the tournament – his first success on the DP World Tour – by four shots on 23 under par to win $425K. Williams claimed a career best second place on the DP World Tour in South Africa in March.

While in the Czech Republic Williams and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald held a joint autograph signing session.