Charlie is a double champion at Milton Golf club plus all the local results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton club captain Peter Hostead with club champion Charlie Pearce.

Pearce finally claimed the Bruce Cup for best gross score over over two rounds after four play-off holes.

Pearce shot rounds of 72 and 72 and that was also enough for the three-handicapper to win the Craig Cup for the best nett score.

Georginal Dunn won the Ladies Club Championship by six shots from Ellie Horstead. Rachael Fisher finished third, but had the consolation of pipping Dunn to the nett prize.

Nene Park ladies gross score champion Cath Hunt (right) with nett score winner Gunilla Nilsson Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Bassendine won the Seniors title with an excellent nett score of 65.

Local club results:

MILTON

Ladies: Club Championships (Gross): 1 Georgina Dunn 79+38=117 +9, 2 Ellie Horsted 83+40=123 +15, 3 Rachael Fisher 86+40=126 +18. (Net) 1 Rachael Fisher (14) 72+32=104 -4, 2 Georgina Dunn (6) 73+34=107 -1, 3 Linda Glossop (22) 72+36=108 Level.

Autumn Medal: 1 Elaine Mankelow nett 62, 2 Agatha Yung 75, 3 Lesley Fredericks 77. Autumn Salver Qualifier: Div 1: 1 Angela Roper nett 66, 2 Elaine Mankelow 72, 3 Ros Cuthbert 73. Div 2: 1 Pauline Levoi nett 69, 2 Anne Lowrey 74, 3 Lesley Mcfarlane 75.

Seniors: Club Championships: 1 Alan Bassendine nett 65, 2 Neil Strachan 67, 3 David Longworth 67.

ELTON FURZE

Men: August Medal: Div 1: 1 Stephen Anderson, 2 Duncan Perry, 3 Louis Clark. Div 2: 1 Mark Murchie, 2 John Mackle, 3 Anthony Wilson. Div 3: 1 Roger Wentworth, 2 Richard Cheng, 3 Jamie Allen.

Ladies: August Medal: 1 Anne Milsom, 2 Heather Bayliss, 3 Sarah Wade. Match lost 2.5-1.5 to Greetham Valley: Karin/Monir Cook halved, Trish Whittamore/Janet Leitch W 7&6, Jackie Butler/Ann Blagden L 2& 1, Anita Cordery/Elspeth Langsdale L 1 down

Seniors: Ladies beat Bedford County 4-0. Karin/Henderson/Maureen Taylor W 3&2, Shirley Simpson/Anne Milsom W 3&2, Carla Myhill/Trish Croke W 2&1, Liz Johnson/Liz Titheridge W 2&1.

Yellow Tee Medal: Div 1: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Trevor Pike, 3 Neil Varnham. Div 2: 1 Shoban Bandi, 2 John Dewis, 3 Richard Freeborough. Div 3: 1 Keith Pike, 2 Neil Wade, 3 Robin Watts.

Match beat Lakeside Lodge 5-1. David Pope/Sarah Wade W 4&3, Martin Kay/John Page W 4&2, David Tansley/Colin Bayliss W 1up, Babu Odedra/John Gibson W 3&1, Roger Mayhew/Steve Mansfield L 3&2, Nigel WiddowsonJohn Durance W 7&6.

NENE PARK

Mixed: Greensomes: 1 S Peggs/J Peggs 46pts, 2 J Darnes/B Cox 41 3 B Caville/I Caville 40. 3 Club Challenge: 1 Caroline Hall 42pts.

Ladies: OM Stableford: Div 1: 1 Ann Hawkins 38pts, 2 Karen Hiles 37, 3 Jayne Davis 35. Div 2: 1 Linda Macdonald 50pts, 2 Penny Ibbotson 41, 3 Terry Choi 37.

Atkins Trophy: Div 1: 1 Helen Biggs 48pts, 2 Tae Gooding 43, 3 Vanessa Morris 41. Div 2: 1 Elaine Williams 46pts, 2 Jan James 41, 3 Joyce Critchley 40 pts

Seniors: Dennis Fitton Memorial Trophy: 1 Dennis Stimson nett 63, 2 John Mayho 63, 3 Tim Brookfield nett 66.