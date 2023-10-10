f

​Williams (22) stormed to a six-shot victory at the Fortress Invitational event at Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng over the weekend.

It’s a first win on a competitive tour for Williams who claimed the 317,000 Rand first prize (about £14k) which catapulted him into eighth in the money list.

More importantly it has earned him exemptions for forthcoming European tour events as he attempts to establish himself as a major professional player.

Robin 'Tiger' Williams (back row, second right) on a recent visit to Milton Golf Club.

Williams led the Fortress Invitational from the second round onwards and never faltered. He finished on 19 under par after four rounds.

"It was an amazing experience,” Williams enthused. "One that means so much to me and my family without whose support I’d never have got this far.

"At the start of the season you always set your sights on winning, but in golf it doesn’t always work out that way.

"In the final round I had a very good front nine which extended my lead and then it was just about composure and concentration.

Robin 'Tiger' Williams.

"I used my length of the tee well, but the putter was also crucial.”

Williams took up golf at the age of eight after moving from South Africa to the UK.

He joined Milton and will always be grateful for the support they showed him.

"My father said I first gripped a club before I could walk,” Williams told Peterborough Community Radio. “But I was eight when I started playing.

"Milton took me on when others didn’t want to and I will always be grateful for the support I’ve received from the club.

"Golf is my whole life now. It’s my job. Everything I do every day revolves around my golf.

"I’ve had ups and downs, but winning this tournament is massive for me. The Sunshine Tour is so competitive. You’re playing against great players on great courses.

"My goal is to play on the European Tour and maybe one day the Ryder Cup.”