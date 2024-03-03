Robin 'Tiger' Williams. Photo Getty Images.

Williams picked up £165k for his efforts – more than 10 times his previous biggest win -, but it was almost even better. The South African native was two shots clear going into the last two holes, but a plugged lie in a bunker led to a double bogey and the loss of his lead over American rival Jordan Gumberg.

The pair ended up in a play-off which Gumberg won at the second extra hole with a birdie for his maiden DP World Tour win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams shot rounds of 67, 67, 71 and 69 for a 12 under par final score. He and Gumberg finished two shots clear of third-placed finisher David Ravetto. Williams had started the day in joint third, but had taken the lead by the turn.