FREESTYLE CLUB: Peterborough wrestlers are masters of the mat

Peterborough’s Futuwwa Freestyle Wrestling Club have held their second inter-club competition at the Gladstone Park Community Centre.

Thirty competitors with an age range of six to 30 and a weight range of 20kg to 90kg, took part in the event with clubs from Leicester and Sheffield attending.

Adil Hussain and Muhammad Abdullah Hussain battle it out. Photo: David Lowndes.

And some of the Peterborough wrestlers proved to be masters of the mat with Musa Khan (21kg), Zain Zahid (29kg), Abdur-Rahman Jarral (32kg), Esa Ahmed (46kg), Adil Hussain (79kg) and Mason Smith Jones (90kg) winning all of their bouts.

The Futuwwa Freestyle Wrestling Club has been going for 18 months and in the last six months members have won medals in competitions in Derbyshire and Greater Manchester.

Classes are taught by one of Great Britain’s best coaches, Trevor Hoskins, and the club is officially registered to the British Wrestling Association which ensures techniques are taught correctly and safely.

The next inter-club competition is scheduled for February and will feature clubs from Leicester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Derby.

Wrestlers and coaches at the inter-club competition at the Gladstone Park Community Centre.

Futuwwa Freestyle Wrestling Club train every Monday and Wednesday at the Gladstone Park Community Centre in Bourges Boulevard (PE1 2AN). For four to seven year-olds it’s from 5.30pm to 6.40pm, for eight to 13 year-olds from 6.45pm to 8pm and for 14 year-olds and over from 8pm to 9.30pm.

For more information contact the club welfare officer on 07971448847.