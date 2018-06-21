Former World Cup star SportsAid’s guest speaker

England rugby legend Neil Back was the guest speaker at the latest Peterborough SportsAid lunch at the Holiday Inn West Hotel in Thorpe Wood.

Back’s career saw him play for some of the most formidable sides in the game and he captained both Leicester Tigers and England to victory. He made 66 England appearances and was an instrumental part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning side.

SportsAid chairman Phil Elmer watches on as Neil Back signs some England shirts.

He also toured with the British & Irish Lions on three occasions.

Peterborough SportsAid chairman Phil Elmer said: “We were thrilled that such a personality agreed to come to Peterborough and help us to raise funds for local youngsters aged 12 to 18 in both able-bodied and disabled sports with costs such as travel, training, accommodation, competition fees and equipment.

“We had a very knowledgeable audience for this very popular speaker.”

Committee member Pav Patel added: “Once again, we wish to thank the local businesses which regularly support our luncheons, especially Serpentine Green Shopping Centre who were the main sponsor of this event.”

Since 2004 Peterborough SportsAid has awarded grants in excess of £100,000 to over 200 young sports men and women in the Peterborough area.

Provisional dates for SportsAid’s remaining luncheons this year are September 28 and November 30, both at the Holiday Inn West.