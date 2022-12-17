Action from Yaxley (blue) v Sutton Coldfield.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to mid-table Sutton Coldfield means that it is now back-to-back one-goal defeats as they seemingly edge closer to picking up just their second point of a tough Northern Premier Midlands Division season.

If Andy Furnell's side had been able to hold onto a point at TOOJAYS Park, not many of the brave souls in attendance could have argued it was unjustified.

Yaxley got off to the perfect start and took the lead after just five minutes when an impressive passing move on the edge of the box was swept home by Dimagio Robinson.

The visitors then came into the game, but did not look like making a breakthrough until an ill-timed tackle by Robert Squillace in the box gifted John Mills the chance to equalise. He duly sent Cuckoos’ keeper Kacper Kurylowicz the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Yaxley ended the half on top, but could not find a way back in front and were rocked just seven minutes into the second hallf when a ball into the box was allowed to run across the face of the goal and be tapped in by forward Trea Bertie.

Yaxley were able to wrestle back some control in the game as Sutton became sloppy on the ball, but lacked the quality to create a real chance.

That is where their visitors had the edge and Yaxley were grateful to Kurylowicz's right-hand post and the 'keeper himself for a brilliant diving save to prevent them from falling further behind.

Yaxley have now lost 19 of 20 league games this season.

All other local non-league games in the Northern Premier League, United Counties League and Thurlow Nunn League were postponed.

RESULT

Saturday December 17

Northern Premier League

