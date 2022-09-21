Yaxley Phoenix couldn't quite rise to the occasion, Peterborough Sports Ladies make a satisfactory start

Action from Yaxley Phoenix Ladies (blue) v Leicester City in the Women's FA Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Last season, when playing under the Netherton United banner, the local ladies enjoyed a superb run to the second round proper.

But Leicester City Ladies proved too strong at Toojays Park coming from behind twice to win 4-2 in front of a healthy crowd.

Prolific goalscorer Yasmin Green fired Yaxley in front after 10 minutes before the visitors equalised midway through the first half.

Grace Sipson equalised for Peterborough Sports Ladies against Park FC. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Perin shot Yaxley back in front on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester turned the game around in the second-half scoring three times without reply in the first 15 minutes.

Yaxley are this season playing in Eastern Region Division One North – the highest standard in the club’s history.

They’ve started the season well with four points from their opening two matches and this Sunday host AFC Dunstable (2pm).

In Cambs Division One Emma Pollard scored five goals as Cardea galloped to an 8-1 win at Newmarket in their opening fixture.

Georgie Elsom scored twice after Olivia Smith had opened the scoring straight from kick off after just five seconds!

The new Peterborough Sports Ladies team opened their Cambs Division Two campaign with a 1-1 draw against Park FC at the Bee Arena.

Grace Sipson scored the equaliser after a Codie Steward shot was parried into her path by the visiting goalkeeper.

A crowd of 50 watched a Sports team with an average age of 18.5

Sports opened their Cambs Under 18 season with an emphatic 8-0 win over Saffron Walden.

Olivia Cloutman (2) Codie Steward (2), Ruby Gockel, Sophie Harold, Harjot Kaur and Georgia Kulesza scored the goals.