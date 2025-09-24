Yaxley FC suspension has been lifted so 'Cuckoos' young and old can return to action.

Yaxley FC in their 125th anniversary strip.

The PT has been told Yaxley FC's suspension from all football has been lifted.

All the club’s teams were suspended by the Hunts FA as they investigated what were believed to be financial issues. No Yaxley teams played matches last weekend as a result with 22 senior, youth and junior sides affected.

But Yaxley’s senior team will fulfil their United Counties Premier Division South fixture at Coventry United on Saturday. ‘The Cuckoos’ also run teams in the Peterborough League, the Peterborough & District Youth League and the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League, and all will now be available to play.

Yaxley are currently celebrating their 125th anniversary.

It’s an FA Cup Saturday for the biggest local non-leagues teams with Peterborough Sports, Spalding United and Stamford AFC all hoping to move within one win of the first round proper.

Bourne Town are in Northern Premier Midlands Division action at St Neots Town, while there are several local clubs involved in United Counties League and Thurlow Nunn League action.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

FA Cup third round qualifying: Harborough Town v Peterborough Sports, Spalding United v Dagenham & Redbridge, Sutton Coldfield Town v Stamford AFC.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: St Neots Town v Bourne Town.

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones v AFC Mansfield, Deeping Rangers v Belper United, Sherwood Colliery v Wisbech Town.

United Counties Premier Division South: Coventry United v Yaxley, March Town v GNG Oadby.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Holbeach United v AFC Sudbury Res; Holland FC v FC Parson Drove; Whittlesey Athletic v Framlingham Town.