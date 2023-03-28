Yaxley FC manager, Sammy Mould, has been sacked – after spending just over three months in the job.

Mould was thought to be one of the youngest non-league managers in the country.

However, he failed to arrest a miserable season for the Cuckoos who have just five points from 33 league games.

Dubbed England’s youngest football manager, Sammy Mould, 21, has been sacked as the Yaxley boss (image: SWNS)

They have won just once.

Sammy took over the reins earlier this year despite his tender age.

Well-known local football figure Lloyd Burton has replaced Mould, initially, until the end of the season.

Burton is a former manager of the now defunct Peterborough Northern Star club.

It’s a big night for Spalding United tonight as they take on Grantham Town in the final of the Lincs Senior Cup at Lincoln City FC (7.45pm).

Deeping Rangers are in United Counties Premier Division action at Leicester Nirvana this evening.

