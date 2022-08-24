Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hill-Seekings has started life with Bourne Town in fine form.

Haborough had lost their two previous matches, but were a staggering 8-0 up at the break. Jake Battersby scored the Cuckoos’ consolation goal as he did in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Corby Town last weekend.

Yaxley are next-to-bottom with one point from four matches ahead of a home game against Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday (3pm).

Stamford moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Dereham as Jack Duffy bagged a hat-trick. The hosts had a man sent off in injury time, after Duffy had scored twice in the final eight minutes to secure a third straight win.

Spalding are fourth after beating Shepshed Dynamo 1-0 despite a 30th-minute red card for Stefan Broccoli. Six minutes later Elliot Sandy scored the only goal of the game. Stamford host Gresley and Spalding visit Coleshill this Saturday.

Prolific local marksman James Hill-Seekings has left Whittlesey Athletic for Bourne and he has scored three goals in his first two games after netting in a 5-3 United Counties Division One win at Holwell Sports last night.

Matthew Cox, Josh Edmondson, Tom Edwards and Daniel Miller also scored fo Bourne who are up to ninth after a third win of the season.