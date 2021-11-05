Yaxley boss insists his improving side can pull away from trouble, big game at Feldale Field for Whittlesey Athletic

“That win just showed what we are capable of producing,” Furnell enthused. “But I want to see it more often before I get carried away. We were brave and played an attacking 4-4-2 at Lowestoft. We didn’t get a kick for half an hour, but once we gained a foothold in the game we started to exploit them. We’ve had horrendous availability issues all season and they are still with us. We won at Histon in our last league match and then lost both centre-halves for the game at Lowestoft. But I am confident we will improve as the season wears on. That’s what usually happens to us. The bottom two go down in our division with the two above them going into play-off games so we need to avoid the bottom four and we are currently just above that. We can finish even higher. There are some good sides the league, but there are also many teams we can beat.”