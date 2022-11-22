Plenty of World Cup cheers as Peterborough pupils roar on England's Three Lions

Our Year 5 girls have only recently had their first competitive event for football, inspired by our Lionesses and we have also had great success with our netball team."

There were plenty of cheers at a Peterborough school as pupils roared England on to success as they beat Iran in the first game of the World Cup.

Pupils and staff at Lime Academy Abbotsmede celebrated an international afternoon alongside watching England start their campaign in Qatar.

The students were able to attend school in their football kits, watch the match in their classrooms at the same time as completing activities based on celebrating their national identity.

Kai Richardson, head teacher at the school, who has recently returned to the UK after spending a number of years in Qatar, said: “"We have had a new projector installed in our hall to prepare for the Christmas performance season as all of our children will perform this year and we thought it would be great to make a stadium atmosphere in our assembly hall as part of some international learning. Our children did the England squad proud!"

As well as in-class activities, Sports Coach Mr Gibbons has organised the students into groups where pupils will be able to track allocated teams through the various group stage. The students are also taking part in mini world cup events throughout the tournament as part of their breaktime activities.

Mr Gibbons said: “It's a great opportunity for our pupils to get involved in the active side of football as well as understand the competitive element. Our Year 5 girls have only recently had their first competitive event for football, inspired by our Lionesses and we have also had great success with our netball team."

Lime Trust also has an interesting link with one of the England team.

Rachael Holland, Director of Education for Lime Trust said: “Harry Kane actually attended Larkswood Primary school, one of our schools in London so I'm sure a lot of our students will be cheering on the England captain and feel inspired that he was once where they are now. “

1. Pupils at Abbotsmede primary school watch the World Cup England v Iran World Cup game watched by pupils at Abbotsmede primary school. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Pupils at Abbotsmede primary school watch the World Cup England v Iran World Cup game watched by pupils at Abbotsmede primary school. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Pupils at Abbotsmede primary school watch the World Cup Head teacher Kiel Richardson on the African drums Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Pupils at Abbotsmede primary school watch the World Cup England v Iran World Cup game watched by pupils at Abbotsmede primary school. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales