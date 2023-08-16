Netherton United FC before their opening game of the season in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Wittering followed up a 5-1 opening day win at Tydd with a 4-1 midweek success at home to Stamford Bels.

Douglas Zimbango, Harry Whittington, Tom Smith, Liam Hatfield and Spencer Haskins netted at Tydd with Zimbango (2), Smith and Jude Bloodworth on target against Bels.

Moulton Harrox also won their first two matches, 3-0 at new-look Netherton United and 4-0 at home to Tydd. Declan Earth scored twice in both matches.

Netherton responded well on Tuesday night by recording a first win under new boss Daz Moody as goals from Joshua Turner and Ollie Sylvester secured a 2-0 success against Whittlesey Athletic Reserves at the Grange.

Former Netherton boss Lucian Stiopu is now in charge at Deeping Rangers Reserves and his first game in charge ended in a 4-2 win over newly-promoted Stanground Sports. Taylor Duthie scored twice for Deeping with Joe Graham doing likewise for Stanground.

The city side recovered to win 2-0 at fellow promoted side Sawtry thanks to goals from Dominik Szuster and Charlie Pywell.

There are a handful of Premier Division games scheduled for Wednesday evening.

In Division One Peterborough City’s squad strengthening attempts in the summer paid instant dividends with a 6-2 win at Stilton United. Kyial West bagged a hat-trick.

FC Peterborough Reserves also started well with a 3-0 home success over Deeping United. Their goals were scored by Christopher Hassan, Bai Abi Njie and Juelmo Martins.